Sheng Siong Group Ltd's (SGX:OV8) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Sheng Siong Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Sheng Siong Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sheng Siong Group is:

27% = S$132m ÷ S$489m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.27.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sheng Siong Group's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Sheng Siong Group has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Sheng Siong Group was able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the last five years.

We then compared Sheng Siong Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for OV8? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Sheng Siong Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%) for Sheng Siong Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Sheng Siong Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 70%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Sheng Siong Group's future ROE will be 28% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Sheng Siong Group's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here