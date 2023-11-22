Sheng Siong Group Ltd's (SGX:OV8) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Sheng Siong Group's (SGX:OV8) stock is up by a considerable 8.2% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Sheng Siong Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Sheng Siong Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sheng Siong Group is:

29% = S$134m ÷ S$463m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.29.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Sheng Siong Group's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that Sheng Siong Group has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 14% net income growth seen by Sheng Siong Group over the past five years.

Story continues

Next, on comparing Sheng Siong Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 12% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Sheng Siong Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sheng Siong Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Sheng Siong Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 70% (which means it retains 30% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Sheng Siong Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 71%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Sheng Siong Group's future ROE will be 27% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Sheng Siong Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.