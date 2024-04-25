Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.032

The board of Sheng Siong Group Ltd (SGX:OV8) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.2% on the 17th of May to SGD0.032, up from last year's comparable payment of SGD0.0307. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Sheng Siong Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before this announcement, Sheng Siong Group was paying out 70% of earnings, but a comparatively small 54% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 71%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.0295 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.0625. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.8% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Sheng Siong Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Sheng Siong Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sheng Siong Group that you should be aware of before investing.

