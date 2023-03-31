Shenwan Hongyuan Group Announces 2022 Annual Results

Improving quality while maintaining stability, building internal momentum and promoting high-quality development

HONG KONG, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd ("Shenwan Hongyuan Group", "Shenwan Hongyuan" or the "Company") (stock code: 6806.HK; 000166.SZ) announced its annual results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period").

During the Reporting Period, the Company continued to build up a full industry chain of investment and financial services supported by the capital market, providing diversified financial products and services to customers. Shenwan Hongyuan achieved total revenue and other income of RMB31.576 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 31.61%. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Group reached RMB2.789 billion. Basic earnings per share was RMB0.11. A weighted average return on equity of 2.93% represented a slight decrease compared with the same period last year.

Revenue and scale of investment banking business improved. In 2022, the Company's total underwriting scale reached RMB37.684 billion and the number of underwriters was 40, ranking 7th in the industry; the Company steadily promoted its cross-border business and overseas operations, completing the first transfer of B shares to H shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange during the Reporting Period, and topped peers in terms of IPO sponsorship and underwriting projects. In terms of debt financing, the Company issued a total of 337 bonds (corporate bonds, financial bonds and enterprise bonds), with an underwriting scale of RMB204.547 billion, ranking 7th in the industry in terms of size, and was evaluated Class A of Securities Association of China for its investment banking business for the third consecutive year, as well as Class A corporate bond underwriter for the sixth time, steadily increasing its market impact.

Vigorously developed inclusive finance business and promoted the development of small and medium enterprises. During the year, the Company completed a total of 65 National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) directed offerings and listings, raising RMB1.254 billion, ranking 2nd in terms of the number of companies, 3rd in terms of size, 1st in terms of cumulative number of recommended listings and 2nd in terms of number of enterprises under continuous supervision in industry. Nine underwritings and 13 approved IPO offerings were held on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE), ranking 1st in the industry. The Company also achieved 1st place in the evaluation of practice quality on the BSE.

Strengthened client acquisition and capital attraction, and improved client service system. During the Reporting Period, the securities subsidiary's client assets under custody reached RMB3.74 trillion, ranking top in the industry. The Company further strengthened its financial technology empowerment, enhanced its comprehensive service capabilities, and was newly qualified to be the first batch of individual pension fund distributors, further enriching its wealth management products and service system, optimizing its client structure and enhancing client stickiness. With the implementation of the new regulations, the Company continued to improve its asset management business and active management capabilities, with the scale of all types of products increasing significantly, and the scale of asset management increasing compared with the same period last year. In addition, the first SOE project and the first GEM project were landed during the Reporting Period. The Company also made full efforts to promote the establishment of its asset management subsidiary and obtained a business license in December 2022, so as to prepare for the possibility of mutual fund business.

Integrated internal and external resources to build up a full chain of services for corporate business. SWS Research was elected as the vice chairman unit of the China Green Carbon Foundation, further enhancing its influence in the field of "carbon neutrality" research; it also leveraged its research strengths to provide services to governments on a variety of topics; developed its research planning capabilities, with thematic conferences attracting widespread attention and market recognition. For the FICC business, the Company grasped market opportunities amid the volatility and maintained its leading position in the industry. The Company's OTC derivatives business ranked among the top in terms of new and existing scale; and several new market-making qualifications were obtained. It also optimized the market-making system and strategic updates to achieve a high degree of automation in market-making transactions.

With the support of various policies and measures for economic and social development, the domestic economy has gradually stabilized and rebounded, showing a stable, improving, and strengthened business environment. The overall operating environment of the securities industry has also improved, and various businesses have returned to the right track. With the increasingly prominent pivotal role of the highly interconnected capital market, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, derivatives and other businesses are expected to further expand. Looking ahead, Shenwan Hongyuan will continue to improve the depth and breadth of its services to the real economy, take its main responsibilities as an important foundation and primary task of serving the national strategies, continuously improve the comprehensive financial service system, adhere to the long-term principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and deepen the coordination of "Group + Securities" and "Research + Investment + Investment Banking" to create greater value for shareholders.

About Shenwan Hongyuan Group

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd (Stock code: 6806.HK; 000166.SZ) is a leading investment holding group focused on the securities business in China and committed to providing diverse financial products and services to its clients. The Group has established a longstanding leading position across multiple business lines in the PRC securities industry with quality growth, including enterprise finance, personal finance, institutional services and trading, and investment management. In January 2015, Shenwan Hongyuan emerged from the merger between Shenyin & Wanguo Securities and Hong Yuan Securities which was the largest merger in the PRC securities industry at that time and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In April 2019, Shewan Hongyuan issued H-shares and was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

