Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Officially Launches New Wealth Management Brand "Wynner"

Create Values and Diversified Financial Management Experiences to High-Net-Worth Clients

Help Them Push at Open Doors to Wealth and Culture

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited ("Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.)" or the "Company"), the subsidiary of Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited ("SWHYHK" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" Stock code: 00218.HK), is pleased to announce the launch of an all-new wealth management brand "Wynner", providing integrated financial solutions to professional investors ("PIs") and high-net-worth individuals ("HNWIs") who are interested in overseas asset allocation and global market investment. The professional investment advisory services team of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) is dedicated to offering tailor-made wealth management solutions with a wide selection of financial products, which cover securities trading, custody services and family legacy planning etc., such that clients can enjoy prestige, flexible and one-stop diversified comprehensive wealth management services to meet their financial goals.

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited New Wealth Management Brand “Wynner”

The Right Timing for "Wynner" Launch

The number of investors entering the high-net-worth threshold has been growing in recent years. According to the Hong Kong Private Wealth Management Report 2020, the number of HNWIs[1] increased by 12% from 2018 to 2019 in Hong Kong[2]. Besides, more than two-thirds of clients has a fundamental shift in investment strategy to "enhance yield in a low interest rate environment", leading drastic increase of sales in funds, bonds and structured products. The Company deeply believes that it's the perfect timing to launch "Wynner", and is committed to providing all-rounded wealth management products and premier financial services among these HNWIs to meet their different investment needs, create high returns on investments and enjoy excellent financial experience.

Story continues

Evolution Towards a True "Wynner's" Philosophy

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) is on a mission to deliver holistic investment solutions, while not only taking financial goals into account, but also the lifestyle quality. "Wynner" will organise different events regularly in arts and creations, cultural tours and fashion exchanges to bring a variety of experiences for its clients. Unlike other traditional peers, the Company believes the growth of wealth is not only confined to financial products. Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) redefines and enriches the philosophy of the wealth journey, both personal cultivation and assets accumulation are equally important. The Company continues to explore the infinite possibilities for clients, who can enjoy the advantages of diversification from multi-asset investment opportunities and the fullest in life to become a "Wynner".

The Power of Synergy of Group Corporation

The increasing number of HNWIs from mainland China definitely is the core momentum and emerging trend, shaping the future as well as stimulating the demands of Hong Kong wealth management industry over the next five years. Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.), as the significant subsidiary of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (the "Group Corporation") connecting mainland China to the rest of the world. The Company will make the best use of internal and external resources from the Group Corporation, and adopt a proactive strategy to expand its services to the Greater Bay Area. The Group Corporation runs an extensive branch network with national coverage, through more than 300 retail branches in China, the Company will work and communicate closely with local teams in mainland China to customise comprehensive wealth management solutions for each client with suitable financial products to help them realise the benefits of cross-border financial management.

Experience the Above-and-Beyond Investment World

There will be more investment options available to become "Wynner" clients, including but not limited to private funds, structured notes and non-retail bonds. These products are only limited to PIs and private placements, and these products may offer higher returns and more flexibilities in investment tenor when compared to public offerings. Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) captures all the potentials from the markets, designs and carries out exclusive promotions on a regular basis for "Wynner" clients to seize every investment opportunity to plan ahead for their asset growth.

From now until December 31, 2021, "Wynner" clients can enjoy as low as 0.20% or up to 50% off subscription fees on selected wealth management products. What's more, clients can enjoy interest rebates on IPO margin subscription, preferential exchange rates, and special interest rates for USD financing[3].

[1] High-net-worth individuals with more than USD1 million in investable assets. [2] Source: Hong Kong Private Wealth Management Report 2020, KPMG, Private Wealth Management Association, 2020 November version. [3] Terms and conditions applied. Please click here to learn more about the promotions.

About Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited ("Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.)" or the "Company") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited ("SWHYHK" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock code: 00218.HK) and the Group is the flagship institution of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (the "Group Corporation", Stock code: 06806.HK, 000166.SZ) conducting securities business in Hong Kong. Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) provides tailor-made wealth management solutions to retail clients, high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients, across a variety of asset classes that include the trading of securities, futures and options, funds, bonds and structured products, as well as margin financing, investment advisory, custodian and nominee services etc. With the strong execution on goals-based holistic investment approach, continuous product innovation, exploration of fintech development and professional investment advisory services teams, the Company proactively meets its clients' needs and provide suitable investment strategies in a timely manner to create growth for their wealth and life. For more details, please visit the Company's website https://www.swhyhk.com/ or WeChat official account Sws218hk.

Media Enquiries:

Annette Ho

+852 3710 8907

annette.ho@swhyhk.com

SOURCE Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited