Shenzhen Holds 2022 Global Investment Promotion Conference to Build a Magnet for International Investors

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen welcomes outstanding investors from all over the world. The 2022 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference will be held in Shenzhen, China on December 9. A number of major projects in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, new energy, new materials, high-end equipment, and environment protection will be signed to contracts.

With the theme 'Spur Opening Vitality, Gather Innovation Momentum -- Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future', the conference will award certificates to outstanding introduced businesses, multinational corporate headquarters, and investment consultants. The conference demonstrates Shenzhen's determination to promote a high level of openness and present its top business environment, according to the Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality.

Shenzhen's appeal to investors has not only been shown in China, but also worldwide. There have been 16 sessions of the 2022 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference held in 16 cities worldwide, including New York, Detroit, Paris, Dublin, Tokyo, Sydney, Brisbane, Johannesburg, Moscow, etc. Through online investment and online signing, Shenzhen has deeply connected with global investors, invited overseas businesses and talent to invest and set up companies in Shenzhen.

The session in Rio de Janeiro received nearly 100 attendees, including Tian Min, the Chinese Consul General to Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Li Ke, the Executive Vice President of BYD, and representatives of well-known local trades, technology companies, and trade associations. Participants have expressed their hopes that Brazilian and Shenzhen businesses will conduct further exchanges and benefit from each other's strengths, continue to explore new grounds for cooperation, and promote the in-depth development of China-Brazil economic and trade relations.

The Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference has been held for three years with more than 600 projects signed to contracts involving a total intended investment of over 2 trillion yuan. The conference has become a major representation of Shenzhen's achievements of high-level opening up, high-quality economic and social development, and a world-class business environment. The conference is a major investment platform for gathering global investors and a major exchange platform for investment promotion.

An optimal business environment has made Shenzhen a popular destination for global investors. From January to October 2022, the actual use of FDI in Shenzhen was nearly 10 billion USD, and foreign investor confidence has been strengthened. Up until now, a total of over 170 countries and regions have invested in Shenzhen.

Mr. Siddharth Chatterjee, the UN Resident Coordinator in China, stated, "The experience of Shenzhen, as a hub for investment and being ranked as a top city of Chinese mainland for overall economic competitiveness by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, can serve as an example both for other cities within China that seek to attract more foreign investment, and for cities and countries around the world."




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shenzhen-holds-2022-global-investment-promotion-conference-to-build-a-magnet-for-international-investors-301698943.html

SOURCE The Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality

