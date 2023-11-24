Sheridan Worzalla eliminates about 60 positions in Stevens Point

Finished books are prepared for packing at Worzalla in Stevens Point in 2019.

STEVENS POINT – About 60 positions at Sheridan Worzalla have been eliminated in Stevens Point.

A representative from Sheridan confirmed the cuts to the Stevens Point Journal on Friday morning, saying difficult decisions included "a reduction of approximately 60 positions."

The Sheridan representative said the upheaval that came from the pandemic continues to hit the printing and publishing industry and the market itself. As a result, the positions were eliminated to focus on streamlining operations and ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability, the company representative said.

The representative said the decision was not made lightly and Sheridan leaders understand the impact that decision has on employees and families. They said the decision is one of many the company is making to ensure the future of the organization.

“We appreciate the dedication and hard work of every employee who has contributed to our company’s success,” the representative said. “Our focus remains on adapting to market changes and ensuring we continue to provide the highest quality products and service to our customers.”

The Sheridan representative did not answer questions about which positions were affected or if any further cuts are planned.

Worzalla, a printing company based in Stevens Point, was sold to CJK Group Inc., a Minnesota-based company earlier this year. The company announced Sept. 1 the Stevens Point publishing company would be renamed Sheridan Worzalla.

CJK Group’s Sheridan family of print companies prints books, magazines, journals, catalogs and commercial materials. Its printing facilities operate throughout Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Stevens Point is Sheridan’s third location in Wisconsin, after Madison and Random Lake.

