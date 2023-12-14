New Sherman Minton Renewal timeline announced

Dec. 13—NEW ALBANY — The permanent traffic configuration on the Sherman Minton Bridge should be in place by late spring 2024 based on a new construction schedule announced by project officials Wednesday.

Work on the Ohio River bridge began in 2021, with Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. tabbed as the contractor for the more than $100-million overhaul of the Sherman Minton. The original schedule called for 843 days of construction over three construction seasons.

The project has entailed lane and directional closures on Interstate 64 at the bridge, which have led to traffic delays and congestion on other roadways in Southern Indiana, including Brown's Station Way in Clarksville and Spring Street in New Albany. Eastbound I-64 at the Sherman Minton is closed now through 5 a.m. Dec. 20.

Phase Four work of the Sherman Minton Renewal is underway, and it includes the second half of construction on the bridge's upper deck.

By late spring 2024, the permanent configuration of westbound traffic on the top deck and eastbound traffic on the bottom deck should be finalized. There will be some additional work that's expected to have limited impact on traffic after the finalization of the traffic pattern.

The new timeline "accounts for industry-wide delays that have impacted the Sherman Minton Renewal and other infrastructure projects across the country," officials said. They cited material and labor shortages that have plagued major construction projects such as the bridge overhaul.

"We truly appreciate the community's patience as we revitalize this important link between Louisville and New Albany," said Danny Corbin, project manager for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The public made it clear that a longer construction schedule with more access was preferred to complete or lengthened closures of the bridge, he added.

"Even with the modified schedule, we will continue to maintain access to the bridge during the vast majority of construction and continue progress in the safest manner possible for both motorists and workers," Corbin said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, INDOT and Kokosing agreed to the amended timeline following "lengthy consultations," according to Sherman Minton Renewal officials. The bridge will still remain open 95% of the time under the amended agreement.

"Crews have been working extra hours to recover the schedule but have experienced delays outside of our control in getting the materials and workforce we need," said KYTC Project Manager Royce Meredith.

"This is not unlike what we've seen on other major projects, especially where steel and concrete are the primary components."

There will be nightly lane closures in both directions on I-64 for the remainder of the year. Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane will remain open on the bottom deck, and one westbound lane will be open on the top deck during Phase Four work.