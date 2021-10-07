U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    +1.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5720
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,190.72
    -744.45 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Sherrese Clarke Soares Launches HarbourView Equity Partners With Backing From Apollo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherrese Clarke Soares today announced the launch of HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) - a global alternative asset manager focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") is a strategic relationship and Apollo clients and funds will serve as lead investors in HarbourView.

Sherrese Clarke Soares Launches HarbourView Equity Partners With Backing From Apollo
Sherrese Clarke Soares Launches HarbourView Equity Partners With Backing From Apollo

HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by the scale of a global platform like Apollo's, to launch a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity and the desire to defy convention. Clarke Soares is a seasoned investor and tenured player in the entertainment and media industries, with 20+ years of relevant industry experience with stops at CIT, Morgan Stanley and most recently as Founder, CEO of Tempo Music.

HarbourView seeks to be the industry standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property. The Company launches with a best-in-class team with decades of investment and financial services expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in Music, Film, TV, and Sports. Apollo joins the team at HarbourView in seeing significant opportunities to invest globally in entertainment and media over the next decade.

"I've created HarbourView because I truly believe that content has the ability to amplify global perspectives and change the world," said Sherrese Clarke Soares. "The keys to global culture are held by creators of content who have rarely been appropriately valued for their contribution to the world. At HarbourView, we believe the creators of premier content deserve a seat at the table, creatively and economically, to own their narrative and maximize value for all."

"We are excited to work with Sherrese and the team at HarbourView, and we think they're uniquely positioned to excel in entertainment investing with the support of our platform," said Apollo Senior Advisor Reggie Love. "This strategic relationship was sourced through our Expanding Opportunity lens and firm-wide initiative to broaden and diversify the funnel of our talent, investment opportunities and business partners, in support of better outcomes and a more sustainable, inclusive economy."

"This strategic relationship with HarbourView allows Apollo and our clients to make meaningful commitments to growth-oriented intellectual property in the entertainment space, extending our platform's access to proprietary origination," said Bret Leas, Apollo Senior Partner and Global Head of Structured Corporate Credit & ABS. "Technology platforms continue to democratize content creation and increase consumption, and this momentum creates a new wave of investment opportunities that we think HarbourView will be well placed to capitalize on."

Over the course of her career, Clarke Soares has invested in various segments of the entertainment market including music, film and other intellectual property. Apollo supports HarbourView's belief that content is Queen and a path to perpetual and recurring income due to the growing importance and proliferation of technology and distribution platforms on a global basis.

In forming the strategic relationship, DLA Piper and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Apollo and its clients.

HarbourView is headquartered in Newark, NJ, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

About HarbourView

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investments opportunities that build enduring value and deliver superior returns.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion of assets under management. To learn more, visit www.apollo.com.

Sherrese Clarke Soares Launches HarbourView Equity Partners With Backing From Apollo
Sherrese Clarke Soares Launches HarbourView Equity Partners With Backing From Apollo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherrese-clarke-soares-launches-harbourview-equity-partners-with-backing-from-apollo-301395725.html

SOURCE HarbourView Equity Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Were Surging Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were rallying today on news of thawing tensions between the U.S. and China after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold a virtual summit. Additionally, Charlie Munger's Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) revealed in a filing earlier this week that it upped its stake in Alibaba by 83%. Chinese stocks are often sensitive to geopolitical events, and news that Biden and Xi will meet later this year could signal a thaw in relations between China and the U.S. The Trump administration attempted to pressure China via a trade war, and Biden seems to want to unwind some of the tariffs imposed during the Trump years.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

    The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally? I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • Apple Stock Will Struggle From Here, Analyst Cautions. Here’s Why.

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.