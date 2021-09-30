U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.93
    -15.53 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,103.06
    -287.66 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,563.37
    +50.93 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.92
    -3.39 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +34.60 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    +0.70 (+3.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3400
    -0.6190 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,880.35
    +2,562.44 (+6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.28
    +3.84 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Sherwin-Williams to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the October 26 release.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)
The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter, and its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q3 Webcast. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

Direct: 216.515.8849

investor.relations@sherwin.com

corporatemedia@sherwin.com



Eric Swanson


Vice President, Investor Relations


Sherwin-Williams


Direct: 216.566.2766


investor.relations@sherwin.com


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-october-26-2021-301389172.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Senate Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Microsoft stock reversed lower. CarMax stock plunged on earnings.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Why Dole Stock Became a Meme Stock and Jumped 6%

    Remember that you heard it here first: The Dole (NYSE: DOLE) fruit company is now a meme stock. As Marketwatch reported this morning (OK, so I guess you actually heard it here second), "Reddit's 'Apes' have gone bananas and made Dole ... a meme stock." Turns out this morning, momentum traders on Reddit decided that a fungicide-resistant fungus is going to devastate South American banana crops this year, boosting prices on the fruit and fattening Dole's bottom line as a consequence.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Insiders at Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) are Holding onto their Shares After 130% Rally

    Affirm Holdings, Inc’s . (NASDAQ:AFRM) shareholders have had a wild ride since the company held its IPO in January. The stock began trading at $91, and reached $146.90 within a month, before collapsing to below $50 by May. Since then there have been several positive developments which have seen the price back above $100, and once again targeting February’s high.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Two I'd like to talk about today are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Let's see why both of these growth stocks are worth considering for your portfolio. Healthcare stock Teladoc has fallen on hard times lately.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 3.1% Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have fallen 3.1% in trading on Thursday as a sell-off in entertainment stocks continues. A steady increase in interest rates is likely giving investors in cruise line stocks the most heartburn today. According to Bloomberg, 10-year government bond yields are up a basis point in the U.S. today, but 7 basis points in Brazil and between 1 and 3 basis points across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • We're Hopeful That Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG...

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.