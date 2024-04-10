Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value
Key Insights
Sherwin-Williams' estimated fair value is US$260 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Sherwin-Williams is estimated to be 29% overvalued based on current share price of US$335
Our fair value estimate is 22% lower than Sherwin-Williams' analyst price target of US$334
Does the April share price for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$2.73b
US$2.94b
US$3.18b
US$3.29b
US$3.39b
US$3.49b
US$3.58b
US$3.68b
US$3.77b
US$3.86b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x8
Analyst x10
Analyst x5
Est @ 3.53%
Est @ 3.16%
Est @ 2.90%
Est @ 2.72%
Est @ 2.59%
Est @ 2.50%
Est @ 2.44%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%
US$2.6k
US$2.6k
US$2.6k
US$2.5k
US$2.4k
US$2.3k
US$2.2k
US$2.1k
US$2.0k
US$2.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$23b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.9b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.3%) = US$84b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$84b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$43b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$66b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$335, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sherwin-Williams as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.024. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Sherwin-Williams
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Sherwin-Williams, we've put together three additional aspects you should look at:
