Sherwin-Williams' (NYSE:SHW) Dividend Will Be $0.605

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) will pay a dividend of $0.605 on the 8th of September. The dividend yield is 0.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

View our latest analysis for Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Sherwin-Williams was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Sherwin-Williams Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.52 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.42. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Sherwin-Williams Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Sherwin-Williams has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.9% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Sherwin-Williams' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Sherwin-Williams Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Sherwin-Williams might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Sherwin-Williams that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Sherwin-Williams not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.