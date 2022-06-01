Sheryl Sandberg to leave Facebook parent Meta after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook parent company Meta, plans to step down from her role after 14 years.

In a statement published to Facebook on Wednesday, Sandberg said she will continue to serve on Meta's board of directors and focus on her foundation and philanthropic work.

Sandberg said she will officially leave the company this fall.

"I am so immensely proud of everything this team has achieved," said Sandberg. "The businesses we’ve helped and the business we've built. The culture we've nurtured together."

Javier Olivan, Meta's chief growth officer, will become chief operating officer when Sandberg departs, said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a separate Facebook post.

"She created opportunities for millions of people around the world, and she deserves the credit for so much of what Meta is today," said Zuckerberg.

iOS 16: What will Apple announce at WWDC?

Gotta catch 'em all: 'Pokémon: Scarlet' and 'Pokémon: Violet': Release date, trailer and Lechonk unveiled

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook parent company Meta