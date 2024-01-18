Sheryl Sandberg to step down from Meta board

Sheryl Sandberg spent 12 years on the board at Meta and was chief operating officer for 14 years - REUTERS

Sheryl Sandberg has announced she will step down as a director of Meta this year after 12 years on the board at the social media giant.

One of the most powerful women in the tech industry, Ms Sandberg joined Meta – then Facebook – when it was a promising internet start-up and helped to turn it into one of the biggest companies in the world.

Ms Sandberg, 54, said “this feels like the right time to step away” and will leave her role as director but continue to work in an advisory role.

“With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for re-election this May,” Ms Sandberg wrote on Facebook.

“Going forward, I will serve as an adviser to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams.”

She added that the business was “well-positioned for the future”.

Ms Sandberg joined the company in 2008 as a No 2 to co-founder Mark Zuckerberg following roles at Google and the US Department for the Treasury.

She served until 2022 as chief operating officer and oversaw the company’s advertising and business development, helping it grow to a digital giant with more than $100 billion (£79 billion) a year in revenue.

During her tenure at Meta, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, Ms Sandberg often served as the public face of the business.

The company faced serious questions under her management over its role in combating misinformation in the 2016 US election, and the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018.

As criticism of Facebook and its platforms mounted in more recent years, including bruising scandals over lapses in privacy and content moderation, Ms Sandberg increasingly retreated from the spotlight.

In 2013, she published her first book, Lean In, which sold more than 1 million copies. The book, which she called a “sort of feminist manifesto”, is aimed at women in business and criticises the lack of women in government and senior corporate roles at major companies.

She has pursued philanthropic causes since stepping down as chief operating officer, including education programmes and in Bay FC, a women’s professional football team in San Francisco who will begin their first season in May.

Mr Zuckerberg paid tribute to Ms Sandberg’s time at Meta. In a comment on her Facebook post, the chief executive said: “Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success. I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years.”

The Meta board has eight other members, including Mr Zuckerberg as chairman.

A company spokesperson said Meta consistently evaluates how to grow the board, but declined to offer details about future changes.

Meta’s shares were down slightly in after-hours trading to $368.03.

