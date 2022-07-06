Sheryl Sandberg, Warren Buffett, and all the high-profile guests spotted at the ultra-exclusive Sun Valley conference

In this article:

The entrance to Sun Valley Lodge, which hosts the annual Allen & Co. conference. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The annual Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, is officially underway.

Execs have been spotted arriving, checking in, and even heading out for tennis or biking.

Sheryl Sandberg, Warren Buffett, Robert Kraft, and others are in attendance at this year's event.

Summer camp for billionaires is officially underway.

The nation's top executives in tech, finance, and media are converging on Sun Valley, Idaho, for several days of hobnobbing, deal-making, and outdoor recreation. Hosted by investment firm Allen & Co., the ultra-exclusive event has been a breeding ground for major mergers and acquisitions over the years, as well as rare photo ops of moguls relaxing at luxe mountain retreat Sun Valley Lodge.

This year's event comes amid a contentious acquisition deal between Elon Musk and Twitter, as well as broader economic upheaval, including recession fears and widespread layoffs.

Still, that hasn't stopped the 1% from heading to Idaho — typically via private jet — to mix and mingle with their fellow elite. Here's who's been spotted so far.

Parag Agrawal, Twitter's CEO, alongside his wife, Vineeta Agarwala, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta's outgoing chief operating officer, strolls the property with her fiancé, Tom Bernthal.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Joey Levin, chief executive at media conglomerate IAC, pulls up to Sun Valley Lodge.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett arrives at the conference.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

KS Choi, CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, goes on a coffee run.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

GM chief executive Mary Barra waves while checking in at Sun Valley Lodge.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Uber, gets ready to unload his bags.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IAC chairman Barry Diller and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg take a stroll outside.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Nike boss John Donahoe heads into Sun Valley Lodge.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

DreamWorks cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg gives a wave on day one of the conference.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Tiger Global founder Chase Coleman returns from a bike ride.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Bob Iger, chairman and former CEO of Disney, is spotted near the entrance of Sun Valley Lodge.

Story continues

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Snap Chairman Michael Lynton collects his bags.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

David Zaslav, left, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, greets billionaire investor Ken Langone.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone arrives at Sun Valley.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

RJ Scaringe, CEO of carmaker Rivian, arrives in one of his company's electric trucks.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, takes a call while walking the grounds.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg is spotted arriving at Sun Valley Lodge.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Max Levchin, CEO of fintech company Affirm, grabs a drink.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his fiancée, Dana Blumberg, return from a game of tennis.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg greets a few fellow attendees outside the lodge.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ted Sarandos, left, the co-CEO of Netflix, is spotted arriving at Sun Valley.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider