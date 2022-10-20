Shetland telecoms cable damage 'caused by fishing vessels'

Broadband connections and 4G coverage is now returning to the islands

Damage to two subsea links which seriously disrupted communications to Shetland was likely caused by fishing vessels, the cable operator has said.

A break in the cable connecting Shetland to the mainland led police to declare a major incident on Thursday.

Faeroese Telecom said most services had returned, but the cable would not be repaired fully until next week.

It follows a fault last week on the subsea cable connecting Shetland and the Faroe Islands.

Faeroese Telecom's head of infrastructure, Páll Vesturbú, said the damage to the mainland link, which happened just after midnight on Thursday, had affected the fibres in the cable, but "they were not cut off".

"We have reason to believe that the cable was damaged by a fishing vessel," he said.

"There was also an incident last week, and we also believe that this was caused by a fishing vessel."

Map of subsea cables at Shetland

BBC Shetland's office in Lerwick reported on Thursday evening that broadband was returning to parts of the islands, with 4G signals also available on EE and Vodaphone networks.

Mr Vesturbú added: "Technicians have been working all day to restore services to the extent possible, and the situation is now improved, so most of the services in Shetland are back up and running," he said.

"We expect that the repair of the cable fault that happened last week will be finalized on Saturday and the repair of the damage that happened after midnight will be fully repaired again next week."

With many landlines and mobiles not usable, police increased patrols on Thursday to reassure residents.

How do subsea cables work?

Stock image of submarine underwater communication fibre optic cable on deep sea bed

Modern submarine cables use fibre optic technology and are typically as wide as a garden hose, according to telecoms market research firm TeleGeography.

Lasers on one end fire at rapid rates down thin glass fibres to receptors at the other end of the cable. These glass fibres are wrapped in layers of plastic - and sometimes steel wire - for protection.

Cables lie on the ocean floor, while nearer to the shore they are buried under the seabed for additional protection.

The firm said "considerable care" was taken to make sure cables avoid fishing zones, anchoring areas and other dangers.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described it as an "emergency situation" for the islands.

The Scottish government's resilience committee met to discuss the issue and was working with partner agencies to ensure support was provided, she told BBC Scotland.

She said the assumption was the damage was accidental, adding: "There is nothing to suggest otherwise, but work is continuing to assess exactly what the cause of the problem has been."

MP for Orkney and Shetlands Alastair Carmichael said on Thursday that he had raised the issue with the UK government.

He said the priority was fixing the issue but that resilience would also need to be looked at in future.

Banks across the island closed as a result of the issues

Homes and businesses were affected across the isles, which are 130 miles (210 km) from the Scottish mainland and have a population of about 23,000.

Many shops were unable to take card payments. However, flights to Sumburgh Airport and Serco NorthLink ferry services to the islands were unaffected.

Emergency services have had to implement temporary back-up arrangements.

Police Scotland said it was working with partners including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard to bring additional emergency support to the island.