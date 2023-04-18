SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH) as an attractive investment with its 9.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's earnings have been unimpressive. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this benign earnings growth rate will likely underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been satisfied with the complete absence of medium-term growth.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 10% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of SHH Resources Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - SHH Resources Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on SHH Resources Holdings Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

