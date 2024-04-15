SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SHH) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SHH Resources Holdings Berhad is:

4.5% = RM3.6m ÷ RM81m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

As you can see, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad grew its net income at a significant rate of 71% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.8%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is SHH Resources Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for SHH Resources Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

