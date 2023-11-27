SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SHH) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SHH Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SHH) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for SHH Resources Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM2.0m ÷ (RM101m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

View our latest analysis for SHH Resources Holdings Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of SHH Resources Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From SHH Resources Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that SHH Resources Holdings Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 2.3% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by SHH Resources Holdings Berhad has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, SHH Resources Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 431% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing SHH Resources Holdings Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.