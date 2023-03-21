U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,002.87
    +51.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,560.60
    +316.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,860.11
    +184.57 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.74
    +32.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.40
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2221
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3860
    +1.0910 (+0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,016.60
    +6.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.63
    +7.58 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Shibarium Launches Perpetual Exchange, SERP, to Empower Decentralized Trading and Investment

Shibarium
·2 min read
Shibarium

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Shibarium, the emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has announced the launch of its biggest perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX), SERP. This new protocol is set to be a game-changer in the realm of Web3, offering traders and financier’s unparalleled access to high volume, high throughput, and peak hype environment with 50x leverage trading from their wallet.

Inspired by Ryoshi's Vision to empower the people, SERP is a powerful new toolset designed to unlock maximum value for Shibarium users. Traders can open leveraged long and/or short positions on a range of crypto-assets, with all trades executed against the SERP Liquidity Pool (SLP). This basket of blue-chip assets and stablecoins is pooled together to create a global AMM for leveraged trading, with liquidity providers rewarded via market making, swap fees, and leverage trading.

The launch of SERP is a major milestone for Shibarium and marks a significant step towards realizing the platform's vision of creating an eternal bazaar upon the mystical lands of Shibarium. The contracts behind SERP have been meticulously tested on Shibarium's testnet to ensure their stability and functionality, with the mainnet launch set to take place soon.

The company is looking forward to launch SERP and bring its users a powerful new tool set for decentralized trading and investment. With its cutting-edge features and performance design, SERP represents the next generation of decentralized finance and will help the crypto fraternity to establish Shibarium as the exciting new frontier for fans of decentralization.

Consequently, Shibarium is a front-line platform designed to empower Web3 enthusiasts, traders, and investors. It is built on the principles of decentralization and aims to provide a robust ecosystem that enables users to participate in the emerging world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Shibarium offers a range of innovative products and services, including a perpetual DEX, decentralized toolsets, and a diverse liquidity pool that supports trading across multiple assets. By leveraging advanced technologies and best practices in blockchain, Shibarium is poised to become the go-to destination for anyone seeking to harness the full potential of Web3.

About the Company - Shibarium

Shibarium is an emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that is poised to become the most exciting new frontier for fans of decentralization. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Shibarium is designed to empower users by offering them greater control over their assets and transactions. With a range of powerful features and cutting-edge design, Shibarium is setting new standards for decentralized finance and paving the way for a more open, accessible financial system.

For further details, potential users and crypto enthusiasts can visit the following links:

CONTACT: Jordan Hall Shibarium team at serp.finance


