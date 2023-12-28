Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Shield Therapeutics plc's (LON:STX) future prospects. Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. With the latest financial year loss of US$49m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$49m, the UK£52m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Shield Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the British Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Shield Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$22m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 83% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Shield Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 21% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

