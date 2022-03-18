U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.19
    +6.52 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,376.90
    -103.86 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,729.87
    +115.08 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.06
    +0.04 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.90
    +0.92 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.80
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.35 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0370 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2320
    +0.6340 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,613.63
    -244.61 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.41
    +8.54 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,383.55
    -1.79 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

What Shift’s acquisition of Fair says about the online used car market

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Used car e-commerce platform Shift has acquired some of competitor Fair Technologies’ technology, allowing Shift to become the Amazon of the used car marketplace, a platform that displays third-party listings from dealers alongside the company’s own inventory.

The deal is a nod toward the direction the online auto market is moving, where even the sale of used cars will require a first-class, seamless user experience. Rising inflation and a supply chain that was already constrained by the pandemic and will now suffer further due to Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to a decrease in new car purchases, which means fewer used cars are hitting the market.

Demand for vehicles, however, has not dropped, leading to skyrocketing prices for used cars. From 2020 to 2021, prices on Shift's platform went up nearly 40%, from around $16,400 to a nearly $23,000 average sale price, according to George Arison, Shift’s co-founder and CEO. More generally, year-over-year, used car prices have gone up nearly 33%, according to data from Car Gurus.

“In Q1, we’re starting to see retail inventory prices start to depreciate like they normally would, so our assumption is that 2022 will be more like 2019 in terms of normal patterns of depreciation, but we don’t expect prices to go back to where they were in 2019,” Arison told TechCrunch, noting the average car sales price increase from 2021 to 2022 is so far only 17.5%, but that those vehicles are on average a year or two older than the previous years. “Which is really tough because people who thought they could afford a $450 per month car are now told to buy that same car for $600 per month. On top of that, you have a higher interest rate because interest rates are going up.”

The result is that the average consumer is shrewder than ever and eager for a site that can help them find the best deal for the best price and with plenty of flexibility. Companies that don’t get the UX down won’t survive as the industry consolidates and responds to such consumer demands. The average expected revenue lost from poor digital experiences in the automotive industry is as high as 18%, according to new research from Qualtrics, which also found that reducing the effort required to a complete a task online can lead to a 23% increase in spend.

That’s what makes Shift’s purchase of Fair’s tech so powerful.

Fair, which has had a tumultuous past marked by unsuccessful attempts to commercialize auto leasing and subscriptions, spent the last 18 months building what amounts to a fintech platform, one that allows customers to shop for cars from a variety of sources from the comfort of their home; schedule test drives, fulfillment and delivery; handle trade-ins; buy insurance; purchase or finance a car; and buy “anything that you could possibly want to attach to a car transaction,” said Brad Stewart, CEO of Fair.

Dealers can win from this tech, too, because they “can manage the entire transaction via a proprietary digital onboarding platform, then easily schedule an at-home delivery,” according to Shift’s Q4 and financial year 2021 letter to shareholders, which notes that the platform can help dealers not only participate in e-commerce but also grow market share.

SoftBank-backed Fair puts the brakes on weekly car rentals for Uber drivers

“This arc of self service, of being able to shop from your couch, of getting it in two minutes, of integrated transaction capabilities that come with a brand promise — does Shift have it all figured out? I think strategically they do,” Stewart told TechCrunch. “Ultimately, self-service today has to continue to be refined and improved in a way that allows you or me to get on the site and transact versus picking up the phone to ask for support, which we still see quite a bit.”

Stewart said he could imagine a world where eventually all pricing options were included, such as subscriptions and leasing, two ventures that ultimately led to Fair’s demise as the startup realized not was scalable and did not have product-market fit. On the one hand, leases or subscriptions could incur an additional $25 per month, for example, when compared to financing a vehicle. Even though those options provide a lot of perks in terms of service, maintenance and trade-ins, in today’s economy, customers are less likely to increase spending even marginally.

At the same time, that extra $25 per month wasn’t enough to cover the cost of operations on Fair’s end, which meant the company scaled in a very inefficient, unprofitable way. So unprofitable, in fact, that despite its new winning product feature, Fair was basically forced to sell its most prized asset after burning through so much of its vast sums of cash: The company had raised a total of $2.1 billion in over 13 rounds, the latest of which was in 2019.

Now, without having to put down any money upfront, Shift is reaping the benefits of Fair’s tech, and its relationships with dealers, to lay the groundwork for the future of automotive purchases. In a transaction that’s expected to close during the second quarter, Shift will buy Fair’s assets for $15 million in cash and a number of shares of Class A common stock equal to 2.5% of Shift’s outstanding shares. At today’s stock price, that equals about $44.8 million, but the real number will depend on Shift’s share price at the transaction’s closing date.

The purchase will be funded entirely by SoftBank Group, which has agreed to loan $20 million to Shift to be paid back by 2025, an attempt to recover a sliver of its losses. SoftBank Vision Fund invested $385 million in Fair’s Series B, and SoftBank itself, along with Mizuho Corporate Bank, gave the company $500 million in debt financing back in 2019. Fair’s debt has been sitting with SoftBank Group since December 2020, said Stewart.

While Fair’s dealer marketplace team will join Shift, Stewart is unlikely to follow along and instead intends to take some time to think about his next move, the executive told TechCrunch. Fair’s other assets -- its legacy fleet and consumer accounts business -- are being sold privately to a financial buyer. The proceeds will go into the company’s cash reserves, which will be used to pay down the debt, according to Stewart.

Recommended Stories

  • The Warren Buffett phrase that defines the market right now: Adam Dell

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Oracle of Investing, has seen just about every type of market. Buffett has a phrase that captures exactly what the market is experiencing right now, says venture capitalist Adam Dell.

  • Stock Traders Endure a $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are enduring fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarStock transactions spiked at the open as the exp

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Nasdaq outperformers: Nvidia, Tesla, DocuSign

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Nvidia Stock Needs a Catalyst. It Could Get One Next Week.

    Nvidia's flagship GTC conference and the company's investor day next week may provide momentum for a turnaround in the stock price.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Why NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Levels May not be Sustainable

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made 94% returns from a year ago, and 438% from three years ago. While the company is growing, investors wonder if the stock has further upside. In this article, we will compare the market valuation with the current and future earnings for NVIDIA, and see if potential earnings match the value.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The stock soared after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Tesla Stock Could Be Headed for a Fall. Why It’s Time to Buy Some Insurance.

    The company has restarted production at its Shanghai factory, reports say, but investors still may want to buy put options, according to the Bear Traps Report.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

    How far off is Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of O'Reilly Automotive...

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • U.S. Steel Slumps on Weak Forecast. But Seasonal Demand Expected to Accelerate.

    Demand for steel at the beginning of the year is generally soft, but U.S. Steel said it expects 'improving market conditions to continue into the second quarter as seasonal demand picks up.'