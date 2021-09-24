Shift to Cloud and Mobile-Friendly IT will Drive SASE to Double Yearly Through 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

SD-WAN and SWG Vendors Must Embrace SASE to Remain Relevant

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries announced today a new update of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) advanced research report that describes how SASE is expected to hit double-digit billion-dollar revenue by 2025.

"As enterprises pivot towards becoming cloud-first and mobile-friendly, they are running into the structural deficiencies of the hub-and-spoke model and need alternatives," said Mauricio Sanchez, Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The need for more agility, better scalability, and ubiquitous security has driven the vendor community to respond with the convergence of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and secure web gateway (SWG) solutions into a new architecture under the SASE umbrella. As a result, enterprises' interest in SASE is skyrocketing."

Additional highlights from the SASE advanced research report:

The number of SASE technology vendors has grown from a handful to 35.

Over the past year, communications service providers have rapidly embraced SASE due to many technology vendor choices, the ease and low risk of deployment, and new revenue potential.

Two major SASE implementations types exist in the market, unified and disaggregated. Unified type consists of single-vendor, tightly integrated SASE platforms. Disaggregated type is a multi-vendor or multi-product implementation with less integration than unified. Unified type will grow faster than disaggregated, but not surpass it by total revenue through 2025.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's SASE advanced research report provides an in-depth analysis of the SASE market opportunity against the backdrop of our multi-year coverage of the SD-WAN, SWG, and Firewall markets. The report addresses key topics, including:

Key market drivers behind SASE

SASE architecture and its five components

SASE technology vendor landscape

Five differentiators among SASE technology vendors

Service provider use cases for SASE

5-year SASE market forecast

For more information about the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shift-to-cloud-and-mobile-friendly-it-will-drive-sase-to-double-yearly-through-2025-according-to-delloro-group-301384502.html

