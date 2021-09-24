U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.75
    -23.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,495.00
    -149.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,193.75
    -109.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.00
    -14.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.20
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.60
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    -0.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5670
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,536.10
    -2,021.89 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.82
    -76.10 (-6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.16
    -31.19 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Shift to Cloud and Mobile-Friendly IT will Drive SASE to Double Yearly Through 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

·2 min read

SD-WAN and SWG Vendors Must Embrace SASE to Remain Relevant

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries announced today a new update of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) advanced research report that describes how SASE is expected to hit double-digit billion-dollar revenue by 2025.

Dell&#39;Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell&#39;Oro Group)
Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)

"As enterprises pivot towards becoming cloud-first and mobile-friendly, they are running into the structural deficiencies of the hub-and-spoke model and need alternatives," said Mauricio Sanchez, Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The need for more agility, better scalability, and ubiquitous security has driven the vendor community to respond with the convergence of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and secure web gateway (SWG) solutions into a new architecture under the SASE umbrella. As a result, enterprises' interest in SASE is skyrocketing."

Additional highlights from the SASE advanced research report:

  • The number of SASE technology vendors has grown from a handful to 35.

  • Over the past year, communications service providers have rapidly embraced SASE due to many technology vendor choices, the ease and low risk of deployment, and new revenue potential.

  • Two major SASE implementations types exist in the market, unified and disaggregated. Unified type consists of single-vendor, tightly integrated SASE platforms. Disaggregated type is a multi-vendor or multi-product implementation with less integration than unified. Unified type will grow faster than disaggregated, but not surpass it by total revenue through 2025.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's SASE advanced research report provides an in-depth analysis of the SASE market opportunity against the backdrop of our multi-year coverage of the SD-WAN, SWG, and Firewall markets. The report addresses key topics, including:

  • Key market drivers behind SASE

  • SASE architecture and its five components

  • SASE technology vendor landscape

  • Five differentiators among SASE technology vendors

  • Service provider use cases for SASE

  • 5-year SASE market forecast

For more information about the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shift-to-cloud-and-mobile-friendly-it-will-drive-sase-to-double-yearly-through-2025-according-to-delloro-group-301384502.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Crackdown-hit Alibaba to divest 5% stake in Chinese broadcaster

    An investment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, targeted in a regulatory crackdown, will divest its entire stake of 5.01% in broadcaster Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd, the media firm said. The sale comes less than a year after the investment in December last year, as Chinese authorities mount an anti-trust crackdown on large tech companies. One major target has been Alibaba, which faced a fine of $2.75 billion over anti-competitive practices.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Sink as China Central Bank Says Crypto Transactions Illegal

    The People's Bank of China said Friday all crypto-related transactions were illegal and must be banned.

  • Ethereum: We got the “Pullback, Rally, Significant Pullback.” Expect a Rally Soon

    Corrections always are made up of at least three waves: an initiation move down (wave-a), a dead-cat bounce (wave-b), final leg lower (wave-c).

  • The S&P 500 has to hold this line in the sand or risk a terrifying plunge, says strategist

    Our call of the day is looking at a key technical support line for the S&P 500. And it better hold or else, he says.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Says This Obscure Rule Proves 'We Are Not In A Bubble'

    Want to know Cathie Wood's ARK Invest secret to scoring huge gains? The secret is out: An obscure measure called Wright's Law, which tells her stocks are not in a bubble.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Crude oil prices have been largely above $60 per barrel for nearly eight months now, and energy stocks have consequently recovered some of their last-year's losses. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 16% rise in 2021. If you're looking to invest $5,000 in energy stocks, you should do well by equally dividing the amount in the below five stocks.

  • Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

    Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC)

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Unity Software Looks Poised to Rally Into Year-End

    In another "Executive Decision" segment during Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with John Riccitiello, chairman, president and CEO of Unity Software , the engine behind most of the 3D applications available today. Riccitiello explained that Unity provides tools so that developers can build new ways to experience the world. The Unity engine is what powers 70% of all mobile gaming experiences, Riccitiello said.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • China Oversees Accounts, No Bond Payment Yet: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s housing regulator boosted oversight of China Evergrande Group’s bank accounts to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted to creditors. The developer’s funds must first be used for construction to ensure project delivery, according to people familiar with the plan. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joinin