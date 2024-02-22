Shift Restaurant and Bar coming to Batesville

Feb. 21—Shift Restaurant and Bar, known for its culinary experiences in Bright, Indiana, has announced the opening of its second location within the grounds of Hillcrest Golf and Country Club at 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville.

Guests can expect classic American flavors combined with a mix of specials and occasional live entertainment.

The restaurant is a testament to the passion and dedication of Matt Euson and Nick and Meagan Roberts, owners of Boardwalk Restaurant Holdings LLC, the parent company of Shift Restaurant and Bar.

Shift will feature a diverse menu showcasing burgers, steaks, salads, chicken wings, and more. Guests can also complement their meals with a selection of signature cocktails, craft beers, and an extensive wine list.

Seth Shields, President of Hillcrest Golf and Country Club, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership by saying, "Hillcrest is thrilled to formally announce a partnership with Shift Restaurant and Bar. We are humbled to be in the position to serve as stewards for our community and understand how important this amenity is to Batesville and the surrounding area."

Mayor John Irrgang welcomed the expansion by saying, "On behalf of the residents of the City of Batesville, I'd like to welcome Matt Euson and Nick Roberts to Batesville! The addition of Shift to our community improves our quality-of-life and enhances Batesville's dining experience."

Details regarding the new ventures grand opening and operating hours will be forthcoming.

For more information, visit www.shiftrestaurantandbar.com.

About Hillcrest Golf and Country Club

Hillcrest is a premier golf and recreational facility in Batesville offering exceptional amenities including an 18-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, swimming pools, and now, the addition of Shift Restaurant and Bar, an American restaurant.

