The Shift to SASE in a Cloud-Connected World Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit on March 8

·5 min read
HMG Strategy

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive thematic event will also share recommendations for identifying and developing the next-generation skills needed to safeguard the modern enterprise

The 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit

The network perimeter no longer exists. Join the top CISOs and security leaders in North America to discover how best to safeguard the distributed enterprise.
WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit on March 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

The 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the factors that are prompting security leaders to adopt a Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) network architecture to provide edge-to-edge protection across enterprise infrastructure.

“When companies made the digital pivot in March 2020, the notion of a network perimeter disappeared,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “This has prompted technology and security leaders to find new ways to protect organizational assets, including its people, in new and different ways.”

World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Mike Anderson, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

  • Nishant Bhajaria, Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber

  • Lawrence Bilker, EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

  • Patrick Ford, CISO, America Region, Schneider Electric

  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

  • John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

  • Greg Kyrytschenko, Deputy CISO, Guardian Life

  • Ryan Loy, CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc.

  • Michael Moore, Practice Development Manager, Insight

  • Kumar Ramachandran, SVP of Products for SASE, Palo Alto Networks

  • Bobby Singh, CTO & CISO, TMX Group

  • Erik Tomasi, Managing Partner, Symosis Security

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Globant, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Philadelphia, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this custom event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit on March 3. Top-tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at this highly interactive event will explore effective techniques for optimizing a multi-cloud environment along with recommendations for developing the right mix of multi-cloud skills.

Global technology executives and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit on March 3 include:

  • Hammad Alam, VP, Solutions Architecture, Aviatrix

  • Ernest Boye, Managing Director, Cloud & Engineering Platforms, American Airlines

  • Tim Dokken, Vice President, Information Technology, Johnson Brothers

  • Fred Harris, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

  • Zachary Hughes, VP IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc.

  • Dutt Kalluri, Former SVP Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

  • Lane Patterson, CEO, Patterson Technologies

  • Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

  • Anil Saldanha, Chief Cloud Officer, Rush University System for Health

  • Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Aviatrix, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Genesys Works, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director, HMG Strategy: tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4478b11b-cb30-466c-8d54-b01ebcabf5d1


