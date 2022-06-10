U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Shift-by-Wire System Market Size to Reach Worth US$ 2118.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.5% | Business Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue, Future Trends, Prominent Players, Challenges, Analysis and Forecast till 2028

·11 min read
Pune, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global and United States Shift-by-Wire System Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028:

Global “Shift-by-Wire System Market” Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Shift-by-Wire System industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Shift-by-Wire System market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Shift-by-Wire System market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Shift-by-Wire System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20992312

Scope of the Shift-by-Wire System Market Report:

Shift-by-wire is the system by which the transmission modes are engaged/changed in an automobile through electronic controls without any mechanical linkage between the gear shifting lever and the transmission. The transmission shifting was traditionally accomplished by mechanical links to put the vehicle in Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive positions through a lever mounted on the steering column or a gear shifter near the center console.

The Shift-by-Wire System industry can be broken down into several segments, Joystick, Rotatory, etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Shift-by-Wire System market size is estimated to be worth US$ 658.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2118.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.5% during the review period.

As for the Global Shift-by-Wire System market, there are several key manufacturers like ZF, Kongsberg, Ficosa, etc. The market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Shift-by-Wire System, with a consumption market share nearly 41 %. The second is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 30%.

Based on type, Joystick is more popular in Europe than other types. Joystick is the largest market segment of Shift-by-Wire System, with a consumption market share over 65%.

According to the application, Oil-fueled Vehicle is the largest market segment, with a consumption market share nearly 92%.

Get a Sample Copy of the Shift-by-Wire System Market Report 2022-2028

The Major Players in the Shift-by-Wire System Market include: The research covers the current Shift-by-Wire System market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA

  • Ficosa Internacional SA

  • Tokai Rika

  • GHSP

  • KOSTAL Group

  • Eissmann Group Automotive

  • Küster Holding GmbH

  • Sila Group

  • Curtiss-Wright

  • ATSUMITEC CO.LTD

  • Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD

  • Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd.

  • NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Joystick

  • Rotary

  • Lever

  • Button

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Oil-Fueled Vehicle

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20992312

The Shift-by-Wire System Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Shift-by-Wire System business, the date to enter into the Shift-by-Wire System market, Shift-by-Wire System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Shift-by-Wire System?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Shift-by-Wire System Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Shift-by-Wire System market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Shift-by-Wire System Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Shift-by-Wire System market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2021

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Shift-by-Wire System Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Shift-by-Wire System market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Purchase this report (Price 4350 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20992312

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Shift-by-Wire System Product Introduction
1.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Shift-by-Wire System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Shift-by-Wire System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Shift-by-Wire System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Shift-by-Wire System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Shift-by-Wire System Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Shift-by-Wire System Industry Trends
1.5.2 Shift-by-Wire System Market Drivers
1.5.3 Shift-by-Wire System Market Challenges
1.5.4 Shift-by-Wire System Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type
2.1 Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application
3.1 Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment by Application
3.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Application
3.3 United States Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Application

4 Global Shift-by-Wire System Competitor Landscape by Company
4.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Company
4.1.1 Top Global Shift-by-Wire System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)
4.1.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.4 Global Shift-by-Wire System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Concentration Ratio (CR)
4.2.1 Shift-by-Wire System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Shift-by-Wire System in 2021
4.2.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
4.3.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region
4.3.2 Manufacturers Shift-by-Wire System Product Type
4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Shift-by-Wire System Market
4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4.5 United States Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Company

5 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
5.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)
5.3.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022
5.3.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.1.1 North America Shift-by-Wire System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.1.2 North America Shift-by-Wire System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.2.3 China
6.2.4 Japan
6.2.5 South Korea
6.2.6 India
6.2.7 Australia
6.2.8 China Taiwan
6.2.9 Indonesia
6.2.10 Thailand
6.2.11 Malaysia
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.3.2 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 U.K.
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.4.2 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4 Brazil
6.4.5 Argentina
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.5.3 Turkey
6.5.4 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
8.1 Shift-by-Wire System Industry Chain Analysis
8.2 Shift-by-Wire System Key Raw Materials
8.2.1 Key Raw Materials
8.2.2 Shift-by-Wire System Distributors
8.3 Shift-by-Wire System Production Mode & Process
8.4 Shift-by-Wire System Sales and Marketing
8.4.1 Shift-by-Wire System Sales Channels
8.4.2 Shift-by-Wire System Distributors
8.5 Shift-by-Wire System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix
10.1 Research Methodology
10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
10.1.2 Data Source
10.2 Author Details
10.3 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Shift-by-Wire System Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20992312

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email:sales@industryresearch.biz Web:https://www.industryresearch.biz


