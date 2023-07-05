Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) advances 5.5% this week, taking one-year gains to 109%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) share price has soared 109% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! And in the last week the share price has popped 5.5%. Looking back further, the stock price is 51% higher than it was three years ago.

Since it's been a strong week for Shift4 Payments shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Shift4 Payments grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 40% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Shift4 Payments is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Shift4 Payments in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Shift4 Payments' total shareholder return last year was 109%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 15% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Shift4 Payments better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Shift4 Payments (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

