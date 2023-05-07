I shifted my work schedule to fit mostly into a 4-day week. Now I devote Fridays to my side hustle.

Priyanka Jain modified her work schedule to fit most of her hours into four days a week. Now, she devotes most of her Fridays to working on her side business. Priyanka Jain

Priyanka Jain works in communications at Arup, a British design firm with flexible work options.

She works longer Monday to Thursday so she can devote most of Fridays to building her side business.

Before moving around her work schedule, her side hustle felt like an "afterthought." No longer.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Priyanka Jain, an internal communications coordinator at British design firm Arup, which offers employees flexible work options through a model called Work Unbound. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I started my business during the COVID-19 lockdown. It's called Love Your Company, and I create prompt cards, like icebreaker questions.

Arup had announced Work Unbound, and I was using this to go to the post office and get my packaging together for my business — things like that — without always having to time it with my lunch hour.

Knowing Arup was flexible with work in that way, I decided to pitch the idea of a different work schedule to my boss. I'd been working on my business around work — in the evenings, on the weekends. I felt like I had all this creativity, all these ideas for my business, but I couldn't juggle it with my work schedule at the time. The business felt like an afterthought.

So I thought about having one day a week where I could work on my business but not sacrifice my work, and I asked if I could work longer hours — Monday to Thursday and then have Friday basically off.

My boss said yes, and we had a trial period first. I worked 8 am to 6 pm, Monday to Thursday — and 8 am to 10 am on Fridays. Because it was my first time working a modified schedule, I didn't know how it would affect my team, but it's been so well-received. I didn't know what to expect, but it's interesting how you just adjust. During the initial few days I might have thought, "Whoa, I've got to be on at 8am," but overall it didn't feel like anything was different other than I'm online a bit longer.

I'm still working this schedule today. I use the extra time to wrap up work and do things while it's relatively quiet and not everyone is logged on. It's also like a payoff; I want to work hard Mondays through Thursdays to have flexibility on Fridays.

I feel like pre-COVID this was unheard of; people would have to do everything over their lunch hour — it is just this like secrecy around everything can only be done at certain times. I feel like everyone to some degree post-Covid feels that we're working in ways that we weren't before.

On Fridays, I finish at 10. I'll get myself in order and around 11, I'll make a to-do list for Love Your Company. I'll have coffees with people if I need to network or pitch. I feel like the day is mine; it's my time to focus solely on my business. It feels like a productive day.

Having that one day has made such a difference for me.

Before, I wasn't doing much for Love Your Company on a Friday. It didn't make sense to pitch people on a Friday afternoon. I used to be a bit reactive. It was kind of like, "Okay, whenever I can get to it or whenever the time's right." Now I feel like I can be much more proactive and do so much more.

It would be really hard if I were to interview somewhere and they said it's Monday to Friday, 9-to-5, always in the office. Because I've seen flexible work done well, I would think twice if there was a company that had a very rigid structure.

