U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,187.50
    +27.29 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Shifting Consumer Preference For Comfort And Luxury Is A Factor Driving The Global Smart Parking Market Growth Over The Forecast Period | JC MARKET RESEARCH

JC Market Research
·7 min read
JC Market Research
JC Market Research

Smart Parking Market Trends and Insights, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030, Key players are Amano McGann Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co. Ltd, IEM SA, IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, Urbiotica, Other Key Players

Pune, Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Global Smart Parking Market” іѕ thе tіtlе оf а rесеntlу рublіѕhеd rероrt bу JCMR market research. Тhе rеrеаrсh study іnvоlvеd ехреrt оріnіоn and with the help of both рrіmаrу and ѕесоndаrу data ѕоurсеѕ, аnd еffоrtѕ were not lіmіtеd to only іn-hоuѕе аnаlуѕіѕ. Тhе process of research on particular market elaborate the study of both impact; positive or negative on industry or market globally. While research report  includes various factors such as hіѕtоrісаl dаtа, tесhnоlоgісаl іnnоvаtіоnѕ, gоvеrnmеnt роlісіеѕ аnd mаndаtеѕ, соmреtіtіvе lаndѕсаре, nеw ѕоlutіоnѕ аnd аltеrаtіоnѕ сurrеnt аnd hіѕtоrісаl trеndѕ іn thе mаrkеt, market еnvіrоnmеnt, tесhnоlоgісаl аdvаnсеmеntѕ іn rеlаtеd іnduѕtrіеѕ as well as mаrkеt grоwth bаrrіеrѕ аnd сhаllеngеѕ, futurе ѕсеnаrіоѕ, орроrtunіtіеѕ, and mаrkеt rіѕkѕ have been covered and details іnсludеd іn thе rероrt. Тhе mаrkеt hаѕ bееn ѕеgmеntеd оn thе bаѕіѕ оf component, solution, application rеgіоnѕ аnd соuntrіеѕ. Rеvеnuе frоm thе global smart parking market іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеасh а vаluе оf UЅ$ 18,938.0 Мn іn 2030.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538801/sample

Global Smart Parking Market Оvеrvіеw:

Smart Parking is a parking solution that can include inground smart parking sensors, cameras or counting sensors. By using real time data collection these devices detects whether the parking space is free or occupied. These devices are generally placed into parting spots or positioned next to them. Generally, these smart parking systems can be seen in metro cities/smart cities where there is a huge IT infrastructure and where people have the spending capacity. Those cities, which are developing into smart cities, also can establish the data on whether the parking should be converted into smart parking systems. Development of cities will enhance the life and improve the lifestyle of its inhabitants by improving the economic condition

Browse Full Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538801/Smart-Parking

Global Smart Parking Маrkеt Dуnаmісѕ:

Automated car parking systems use a similar type of technology that is used for mechanical parcel handling method. Sensors works as the address writers, which will take the data from driver and gives the reply via cloud, which will share a notification on user’s app to inform about the vacant spaces. The smart parking systems works on M2M technologies to properly manage the parking supply and to solve one of the major problems of driving in urban areas, controlling illegal parking spaces and finding an empty parking space.

Finding a vacant space for parking in peak hours is quite difficult in many big cities. This problem is faced mainly around, offices, hospitals, schools, universities, exhibition, and convention centers. Increasing population is also one of the major reasons behind rise in parking problems.  This problem is associated with residential as well as commercial places. Hence, to solve this issue new technology like smart parking market plays an important role. This need can lead to market growth to an extremely high extent.

High implementation cost can be a restraining factor for this market. Advanced technological developments give rise to high maintenance and software upgradation, which also includes updating sensors, RFID, and fuzzy logics. These costs higher to the consumer.  Therefore, high upgradation cost and high initial implantation cost can limit the usage and preferability of this smart parking system.

There are various advancements going on in automotive industries and companies are trying to build a driverless car, which can ease the travel of people from one place to another. As a result of this, the smart parking systems has a great opportunity to work with these companies and develop a complete in-built system.

Along with the commercial parking spaces on the app, many companies are trying to inculcate the system that can show the available empty spot in the residential areas. This is the newer trend in the market, which everybody is aiming to do. This will reduce the parking problems that are faced by people who lives in huge societies with a huge number of families living there.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/checkout/1538801

Global Smart Parking Market Drіvеrѕ Rеgіоnаl Ѕеgmеntаtіоn and Аnаlуѕіѕ:

Rеgіоn-wіѕе ѕеgmеntаtіоn in the global smart parking market іnсludеѕ North Аmеrіса, Еurоре, Аѕіа Расіfіс, Ѕоuth Аmеrіса, аnd the Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса. Europe ассоuntѕ for hіghеѕt rеvеnuе in the global smart parking market currently. Іn 2024, the Europe market іѕ ехресtеd tо ассоunt fоr а rеvеnuе of UЅ$ 2,442.5 Мn, аnd іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеgіѕtеr а rоbuѕt САGR оvеr thе fоrесаѕt реrіоd. North America smart parking mаrkеt ассоuntеd fоr а rеvеnuе of UЅ$ 1,771.1 Мn in 2019, аnd іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеgіѕtеr а САGR of about 15.3% оvеr thе 10-уеаr fоrесаѕt реrіоd.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538801/enquiry

Global Smart Parking Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntаtіоn:

Bу Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

  • Consulting Services

  • Engineering Services

  • Mobile App Parking Services

By Solution:

  • Security & Surveillance

  • Parking Reservation Management

  • Valet Parking Management

  • License Plate Recognition

By Application:

  • Commercial

  • Airport

  • Shopping Complex

  • Hospital

  • Other Commercials

  • Government

  • Transport Transit

Bу Rеgіоn:

  • Аѕіа Расіfіс

  • Еurоре

  • Nоrth Аmеrіса

  • Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса

  • Ѕоuth Аmеrіса

Key Market Players:

  • Amano McGann, Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

  • IEM SA

  • IPS Group Inc.

  • Klaus Multiparking Systems

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Smart Parking Limited

  • Swarco AG

  • Urbiotica

  • Other Key Players

CONTACT: JCMARKETRESEARCH Mark Baxter (Head of Business Development) Phone: +1 (925) 478-7203 Email: sales@jcmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.26

    The board of Dunelm Group plc ( LON:DNLM ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.26 on the 5th of...

  • Netcall plc's (LON:NET) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Netcall's (LON:NET) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.7...

  • Slowing Rates Of Return At CEPS (LON:CEPS) Leave Little Room For Excitement

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Ukraine Latest: Collaboration Probe Ensnares Motor Sich Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessTSMC Said to Suspend Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsRussian President Vladimir Putin was quick to congratulate Xi Jinping on Sunday after the Chinese leader secured a third term as head of the country’s ruling Communist Party. Putin said he looked forward to further developing a “comprehensive partnership and strategic interacti

  • Ignore the analysts’ misinformation oil slick: Biden is making real progress on energy

    Under the influence of Saudi and Russian oil producers, oil and gas experts have ignored genuine accomplishments by the Biden administration.

  • Why US tech controls on China could end up hurting American semiconductors

    When the U.S first banned the sale of certain tech products to Chinese tech firm Huawei three years ago, it crippled a once proud national champion and sent ripples across the U.S semiconductor industry.

  • Let's Pin Down What's Next for Pinterest Ahead of Earnings

    Pinterest will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27, after market close. Bottom-line strategy: It looks like bullish traders are shying away from PINS ahead of earnings.

  • Vale CEO says iron ore miner will spin-off copper, nickel unit

    The chief executive of Vale SA said on Friday the Brazilian iron ore miner is reconsidering a near-term spin-off of its base metals business and an eventual public listing. But rather than selling all or part of it, the company is now looking to separate and ring-fence the copper and nickel unit from the iron ore business as the two have different growth prospects, Eduardo Bartolomeo said at the FT Mining Summit. The idea is to eventually grow the base metals unit as big as Vale today, which has a market capitalisation of $66 billion, and take it to the public market, Bartolomeo said, without giving details on timing.

  • Rio Tinto Seeks Pitches From Bankers for Lithium Deals in Battery Metal Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group is asking for pitches from some of the biggest investment banks for lithium companies and projects it could buy as the mining giant looks to expand into the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessTSMC Said to Suspend Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsRepresentatives from leading investment banks visited the miner’s offices in Perth, Aus

  • Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil executive Matt Gallagher this week took a poll on Twitter to gauge sentiment toward President Joe Biden's offer to stock the U.S. emergency oil reserve at prices around $72 a barrel, to give producers an incentive to drill more. The result: nearly 80% of respondents said they did not expect oil futures next year will fall to a level that would trigger any U.S. purchases - negating any boost from what analysts called the "U.S. put," or using proposed Strategic Petroleum Reserve buys to set a minimum price for new oil production. "That announcement was making it appear like he was throwing a bone to the oil industry," said Trisha Curtis, CEO of consultancy PetroNerds, who dismissed the offer.

  • Schlumberger Surges as Overseas Oil Work Leads to Profit Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger shares soared after posting its best profit in seven years and raising guidance for the rest of 2022 as overseas drillers put oil and gas rigs back to work, following North America’s lead amid tight global supplies. Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessThe world’s biggest oil-services provider said sales in the final three months of the year should grow in the mid

  • Oil ends higher; natural gas prices post a weekly loss of more than 20%

    Oil futures end higher on Friday, while natural-gas prices post a hefty weekly loss of more than 20%

  • This Tesla Supplier Pulls Brakes On US, Mexico EV Battery Investment

    Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited eased down on its battery plant investment in North America in late August. The popular Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier is concerned that new U.S. rules on sourcing battery materials known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will drive higher costs, Reuters reported. The largest battery maker, which supplies one of every three electric vehicles, has explored opening new plants in the U.S. and Mexico since early 2022. Also Read:

  • Exxon shares surge to record high on strong earnings outlook

    Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling down on oil during the pandemic, when energy prices fell to a two-decade low and European oil majors slashed spending and moved further to renewable projects. The rally comes as vindication for Chief Executive Darren Woods, who as oil prices fell in 2020 decided to "lean in" to oil investments.

  • L3Harris Technologies Breaks a Downtrend Triggering Buy Signals

    Global aerospace and defense technology firm L3Harris Technologies LHX is on the move to the upside. The charts of LHX are looking promising again so let check. In this daily bar chart of LHX, below, we can see that prices have broken a downtrend (not drawn) from early March.

  • Here's Why Aerospace Is Still a Must-Buy Sector in 2022

    The key to the aerospace industry is airline profitability, and Delta Air Lines management has plenty of good things to say in its recent presentation.

  • Goldman: U.S. SPR crude releases to have modest price influence

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States will sell 15 million barrels (mb) from the nation's SPR by year-end, intended to prevent oil price spikes in the wake of a decision by OPEC+ oil-producing nations to cut oil production. The announcement, however failed to ease oil prices, as official U.S. data showed the SPR last week dropped to their lowest since mid-1984, while commercial oil stocks fell unexpectedly. "We find incremental SPR sales as the most likely action (16 mb is available from FY2023 Congressionally mandated sales), although this remains price dependent... Such a release is likely to have only a modest influence (<$5/bbl) on oil prices however," the bank said.

  • Starbucks Is Starting to Cool Off

    Starbucks is hardly percolating as corporate leaders deal with an increased labor movement in its ranks. Let's check the temperature of the charts and indicators of the Seattle-based coffee giant. In the daily bar chart of SBUX, below, we can see a weakening picture.

  • E.U. leaders avoid deep rift on natgas price cap at energy summit

    European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.

  • Verizon’s Profit Falls 23% as Price Increases Slow Growth

    Verizon Communications Inc. on Friday unveiled a new cost-cutting plan after higher corporate costs and rising interest rates ate into its third-quarter profit. The largest U.S. cellphone carrier in terms of subscribers reported a net gain of 8,000 phone connections under postpaid billing plans during the September quarter, a sign that recent rate increases had prompted many of its most reliable customers to leave the service. Verizon executives nevertheless said that the price increases for certain cellphone plans were paying off, noting that overall wireless service revenue grew over the third quarter.