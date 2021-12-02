U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,119.00
    +117.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,841.25
    -28.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,154.70
    +8.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.69
    -1.88 (-2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4140
    -0.0200 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    29.94
    +2.75 (+10.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3310
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8280
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,693.62
    -1,645.12 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.06
    -24.02 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.10
    -81.58 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
JUST IN:

New U.S. jobless claims increased from prior week

Some 222,000 individuals filed, 240,000 was expected

Shiftsmart, a marketplace matching shift workers to employers, grabs $95M

Christine Hall
·4 min read

The holiday shopping season kicked off last week with some lackluster results, but employers are still in dire need of workers.

The tight labor market, driven in part by “The Great Resignation,” is highlighting the need for more tech-enabled tools for connecting employers with available workers.

Shiftsmart, a New York-based labor management resource, is the latest to see some love from investors, bringing in $95 million in Series B funding for its workforce management software that matches hourly workers with open shifts across a variety of industry verticals and roles.

Since forming in 2015, the company has amassed a network of over 500,000 workers in over 50 countries who have flexibility and control over where they work, how much they work and how fast they can get paid, while employers can customize their staffing needs and reduce turnover.

“On the demand side there were already different pieces in place, but on the supply side — the workers — was what we thought was the innovation,” Aakash Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiftsmart, told TechCrunch. “We are making it easy so you can create a profile, flip an app and work when you want. The gig economy was point-to-point logistics, but the ability to control your own schedule is something we are going to extend forward.”

The latest funding round gives Shiftsmart $117 million in total investments. D1 Capital led this round with participation from Imaginary Ventures, Spieker Partners, Oakridge Management Group and S12F, alongside several industry executives and institutions.

Jeff Leventhal, managing partner at S12F, said he believes in the empowerment of workers and how they are treated and thought Shiftsmart’s approach not only gave workers flexibility in their day, but also a lot of opportunity to work for different companies and in different roles.

The days of shift work that involve “coming in at 2 p.m. or you are fired, is a dated concept,” he said.

“One of the hard things to get right is user experience, but Shiftsmart is level-setting the world,” he added. “The company gets in uniquely correctly. Marketplaces are hard to build and get working, but Shiftsmart’s technology is meant to be flexible for both the employer and employee.”

Shiftsmart touts a customer list that includes Circle K, Humana, Deloitte, Airbnb and the Small Business Administration. The company previously raised venture capital about three years ago, but as revenue continued to double or triple each year, Kumar said it became time to look at another round, especially of lately as employers faced labor shortages.

“We help employers expand the total size of their market by breaking the work down to the shift level,” he added. “Your odds of finding someone to do a three-hour shift a few times a week will be a lot higher than finding someone willing to sign up for 40 hours per week and get paid every two weeks.”

When I Work, a messaging app that lets shift-based teams schedule work and more, raises $200M

The new funding will go into scaling its verticals, which include audits and contracts, retail and global logistics and into launching new verticals like healthcare. The company will also do additional hiring. It has 60 employees currently, which is up from about 30 people a year ago.

Much of the technology built for staffing centered around knowledge workers, but a number of companies like Shiftsmart, focused on hourly workers, have also received investor attention lately.

For example, in November, the messaging platform for shift signups When I Work closed on a huge round — $200 million, while Fountain brought in $85 million and Seasoned grabbed $18.7 million for its tool for restaurant workers. Earlier this year, we saw Homebase, which raised $71 million earlier this year, and Workiz, which focuses on home services pros, raised $13 million.

With all of that competition, as well as companies that manage hourly workers in-house, Kumar said Shiftsmart’s differentiator was how it partners with its customers, which can use the platform with Shiftsmart’s labor force or with its own.

“It’s an exciting time for the business, and the global labor shortage has made it critical,” he added. “Our main focus is how to scale up operations to be able to absorb demand and create more unique experiences for workers as we learn more about their behaviors.”

As human capital grows scarce, flexible compensation can help attract and retain talent

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Don’t freak out’: Omicron is bound to disrupt supply chains. The question is, how bad will it be?

    Businesses may be better equipped to deal with supply-chain disruptions stemming from the omicron variant because of their experience with delta, one economist said.

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 12% on Wednesday after a court ruling placed a portion of the biotech's blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine proceeds at risk. So what A U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit panel affirmed a previous ruling by the U.

  • Vaccine Mandate Job Losses

    An appeals court staves off disaster for President Biden.

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations

    As Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, once stated, "A great business at a fair price is superior to a fair business at a great price." With this quote in mind, let's look at three hot stocks with premium valuations that may be great businesses at a fair price -- especially when we look over the long term. Trading at 28 times gross profit, creativity-fueled Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is the "cheapest" option of the lofty valuations.

  • Google Temp, Fired for Being ‘Ungoogley,’ Files Complaint

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday Carne had only worked inside a Google data center for nine days before she was allegedly fired for being “ungoogley.” Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransNow the temp worker is at the center of a new complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against her employer, Mo

  • The Scramble for EV Battery Metals Is Just Beginning

    Global miners have an opportunity to sell ESG-friendly natural resources to the automotive and energy industries, but it will require investment.

  • OPEC+ poised for production verdict as oil price rallies

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia will meet at 1pm GMT today.

  • Byron Allen's $10 billion McDonald's discrimination lawsuit is thrown out

    U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles wrote on Tuesday that two companies owned by Allen did not offer enough factual evidence to show that McDonald's "intentionally and purposefully discriminated against them." According to Allen's complaint, McDonald's has refused to advertise with lifestyle channels owned by his Entertainment Studios Networks since their 2009 launch, or with The Weather Channel since Allen bought its parent Weather Group in 2018. Allen said McDonald's allocation of ad dollars reflected the Chicago-based company's "racial animus and racial stereotyping."

  • GM Drops EV Supply-Chain Bomb With Partnership for Battery Components

    GM and POSCO Chemical are building a North American factory to manufacture battery cathode materials. It's a big step for GM, the car business and the country.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’: Heed these 8 tips from an employment lawyer before you quit

    Millions more may be preparing to follow them to the exits – one survey found that around a third of workers wanted to make a career change. In general, workers who quit are not eligible for unemployment insurance. Instead, unemployment insurance is reserved for those who lost their job through no fault of their own, generally as a result of a layoff or other termination.

  • Companies Owned (And No Longer Owned) by GE

    Healthcare, power, aviation, appliances, and plastics are businesses owned, or no longer owned, by GE. GE now plans to split into 3 separate companies.

  • European business says technical standards 'new battleground' for China, rest of world

    A European business group said on Thursday that technical standards were a "new battleground" for Chinese companies and their overseas rivals and urged Beijing to "provide fair and equal treatment" for all firms involved in setting such requirements. "While the politicisation of standardisation is in part a result of China's own approach, it is not actually in China's interests," the European Chamber of Commerce in China and the Swedish Institute of International affairs said in a joint report on Thursday. According to the Chamber, China currently is responsible for just 1.8% of international technical standards - broadly defined as frameworks for new technologies that industry players agree to abide by to ensure interconnectivity or compatibility across a vast range of products.

  • EV industry must work closer with lithium suppliers, executives say

    Automakers must work closer with lithium producers to guarantee supply of specialized types of the white metal that boost an electric vehicle's range and performance, Albemarle Corp and Livent Corp executives told the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday. Batteries for such EVs typically are made with a type of lithium known as hydroxide that cannot be stored for long periods of time and thus must be made in custom batches. As such, producing it requires extensive investment and planning, which lithium producers are hesitant to do even as prices rise unless automakers sign long-term contracts and share development plans, Albemarle lithium division head Eric Norris and Livent Chief Executive Paul Graves said on a Reuters Next panel.

  • Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to A350 surface flaws

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with flaws on the surface of its A350 jets and ruled out buying freighter planes from the European company, effectively handing a potential deal to rival Boeing. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker confirmed that the Gulf airline had grounded 20 of the long-range A350 jets in a months-long dispute over paint and other surface damage that has also prompted the airline to halt further deliveries.

  • How the new SARK ETF lets investors bet against disruptive tech companies

    Tuttle Capital Management CEO and CIO Matthew Tuttle speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about how the SARK ETF offers a new hedge against unprofitable tech companies.

  • These Fintechs Won Big on Black Friday

    Black Friday might have seen its first-ever year-over-year decline in online sales this year, but a handful of online shopping companies still saw a big boost. Sales for online retail on the day after Thanksgiving fell slightly to $8.9 billion this year, according to data from Adobe. Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is one of the earliest fintech companies to start offering buy now, pay later as a third-party service for merchants.

  • The 11 Worst Retirement Mistakes: Sidestep Them

    To avoid the worst retirement mistakes, you have to be realistic about your future plans and think ahead. Unfortunately, it's all too easy to make the wrong financial moves when preparing for retirement. According to the Federal Reserve, 37% of non-retired adults believe their retirement savings are on track.

  • Regenerative farming reduces emissions and is more profitable

    A new study by Nature United and Bain shows that regenerative techniques can cut farming emissions in half with higher profits in the long run.

  • First U.S. Omicron Case Is California Patient

    The CDC said the person infected with the new Covid-19 variant had returned to the U.S. from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22. All their known contacts have tested negative for Omicron, the agency said.