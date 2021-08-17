U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Shiftsmart Ranks No. 280 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,649 Percent

·5 min read

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Shiftsmart is No. 280 and in the top 6% on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

(PRNewsfoto/Shiftsmart)
(PRNewsfoto/Shiftsmart)

"It is a great honor to be recognized in this select group of private companies across America," said Aakash Kumar, CEO and Founder of Shiftsmart. "Our fast growth has been fueled by the dedication of our entire Shiftsmart team who are passionate about creating more access to flexible work and improving the lives of our global network of partners. We will continue to build innovations to empower more workers with the choice to manage their work schedules, increase their skills and earn better pay."

Shiftsmart has seen staggering growth since its inception in 2015. The company's vision of rethinking the labor force model poised them to offer a solution to workers' evolving job requirements to adapt to their lifestyles and needs. The innovations introduced to the platform emphasize industry-first technology and a people-first experience. Shiftsmart's digital platform connects workers looking for more hours with better pay to organizations that need to increase fulfillment, reduce churn, and improve worker quality. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, Shiftsmart intelligently matches the right individual to the right job so that employers can pay workers more, while spending less.

"We are investing in our technology, people and international expansion of our platform to new markets with the micro-entrepreneur in mind," continued Kumar.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Shiftsmart will be among the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

CONTACT:
Jeanne Culver
jeanne@culverpr.com
214.352.5980

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Shiftsmart

Shiftsmart is an online marketplace built on pioneering technology that connects today's dynamic workforce with companies facing increasingly complex staffing requirements. By empowering workers with more hours, better pay, and greater opportunity, Shiftsmart creates a mutually beneficial labor ecosystem for individuals and organizations alike. Visit www.shiftsmart.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shiftsmart-ranks-no-280-on-the-2021-inc-5000--with-three-year-revenue-growth-of-1-649-percent-301357130.html

SOURCE Shiftsmart

