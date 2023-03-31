Shima Capital's Founder Yida Gao Teaches Crypto Finance Course at MIT

Gao succeeds previous lecturer, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, for the second year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shima Capital Founder Yida Gao is going back to his MIT roots, this time to begin his second year as adjunct professor at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he teaches 15.492 Crypto Finance. Mr. Gao took over the assignment in 2022 when he replaced the previous lecturer, Gary Gensler, who moved into his new role as Chairperson of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In his first year as a lecturer at MIT, Yida Gao was known for inviting special guests to join and speak to his class. Such guests included Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Chairman of Animoca Brands Yat Siu, Investor and Entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano aka Pomp, and Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky, among others.

For year two, planned guest speakers include BitMEX cofounder Arthur Hayes, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, and many more founders and executives from top Web3 projects such as Ripple.

Yida Gao, who is also Managing General Partner at Shima Capital, has a long history of success in crypto finance, most recently with regards to running his $200 million web3 venture capital fund. In addition to his students at MIT, Yida imparts similar wisdom daily amongst Shima's portfolio companies, of which there are nearly 200.

The course description for 15.492 Crypto Finance reads: "Explores the markets for cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Begins with the basics and economics of crypto assets' underlying blockchain technology and then turns to the trading and markets for cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings, other tokens and crypto derivatives. Students gain an understanding and comparison to traditional finance of the market structure, participants, regulation and dynamics of this relatively new and volatile asset class."

For more on Yida Gao and Shima Capital visit www.yidagao.com and www.shima.capital.

About Yida Gao

Yida Gao (Forbes 30 Under 30) is the Founder and Managing General Partner of early stage crypto investment firm Shima Capital. Yida formerly co-ran Struck Capital, an early stage industry agnostic venture fund, and also DDC (Divergence Digital Currency), a multi-strategy crypto fund. Prior, Yida served as a technology investor at New Enterprise Associates, a $25Bn+ venture capital fund, and as an M&A investment banker at Morgan Stanley. He graduated from MIT with degrees in mathematics and computer science and dropped out of Stanford's Graduate School of Business to pursue crypto investing full time in 2017. He teaches the 15.492: Crypto Finance course at MIT.

