U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.75
    -26.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,119.00
    -191.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,055.50
    -96.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.40
    -15.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.34
    -2.45 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.90
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0122
    -0.0060 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.42
    +0.34 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7940
    +0.7140 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,462.71
    -865.69 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.48
    -36.19 (-7.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.22
    -86.02 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA releases the MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 V type, the next evolution of the MobileDaRt Evolution series

·3 min read

TORRANCE, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is proud to announce the release of the MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version V type. This product will be showcased at the AHRA (American Healthcare Radiology Administrators) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held in Phoenix, AZ from July 10 to 13, 2022.

MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version V type
MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version V type

Mobile X-ray systems provide diagnostic imaging and can travel to patient rooms, operating rooms, emergency areas, and wherever else they are needed to perform X-ray examinations. Shimadzu mobile X-ray systems are equipped with GLIDE Technologies, a proprietary motorized assist that enables smooth, nimble operation with tight turns. To date, to suit the medical facility, Shimadzu has provided 3 types of DR units having different types of digital X-ray detectors (FPD: flat panel detector) and a built-in digital system. We have sold a total of more than 7,000 digital mobile X-ray systems worldwide.

To meet the demand from North America, Shimadzu has added a new panel family member, known as the V type, making four FPD variations available to accommodate the needs of our customers.

Since 2020, the need for mobile X-ray systems has expanded globally in order to diagnose pneumonia resulting from COVID-19 infections. This increase in demand is continuing even now in some regions and emerging nations. In addition, the DR units for various X-ray systems used in medical facilities have diversified in recent years, and Shimadzu is dedicated to continually enhancing the lineup to meet the needs of our customers.

Features of the Shimadzu MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version System

The system can be moved easily to the location where an X-ray examination is needed. In terms of positioning the system for radiography, extending, and positioning the support column holding the X-ray tube is easy. After acquiring images, the images can be checked immediately on the built-in (19-inch square) monitor. When traveling, the support column folds away above the main unit, so that the system can be moved safely with nothing obstructing the operator's view.

The DR units are configurable for any of the four panel types. All DR types offer three sizes of FPD, ranging from the compact size used in NICU to the adult sizes.

GLIDE Technologies is a trademark of Shimadzu Corporation or its affiliated companies in Japan and/or other countries.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, Texas, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For further information contact:
Frank Serrao
800-228-1429
serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shimadzu-medical-systems-usa-releases-the-mobiledart-evolution-mx8-v-type-the-next-evolution-of-the-mobiledart-evolution-series-301583164.html

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Recommended Stories

  • ETH Drops Back Under $1,200 to Probe 21DMA, but Technicals Still Bullish

    Despite profit-taking on Sunday amid pre-macro event caution, Ethereum’s technical outlook looks good, with a breakout back towards $1,700 possible.

  • Russian rouble settles near 61 vs dollar after volatile week of trade

    The Russian rouble slipped back past the 61 level against the dollar on Monday, after volatile swings in recent sessions, as the market continued to wait for updates on currency interventions. The rouble is the world's best-performing currency https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/NewsServices/mediaProxy?apiKey=6d416f26-7b24-4f31-beb6-1b5aa0f3fafb&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffingfx.thomsonreuters.com%2Fgfx%2Frngs%2FGLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE%2F0100301V041%2Findex.html so far this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for June, and the Federal Reserve will publish its fifth beige book of the year.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – Cardano (ADA) Led the Top Ten

    It was a relatively bullish Saturday session, with the total crypto market cap resuming the recent upward trend. It could be a testy day ahead, however.

  • China’s Bumper Data Week Will Set Tone for Economic Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China will unveil a bumper set of economic indicators this week that will likely set the pace for monetary and fiscal stimulus for the rest of the year as Beijing chases down its ambitious growth target. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityKey data -- from gross do

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Shifts Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazak

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Yifan Wang Shares of Chinese tech giants fell in Hong Kong on Monday, after Beijing fined some of the country's largest internet companies for failing to make proper antitrust declarations on previous deals.

  • Cryptocurrency Is Coming to Your Credit Cards

    Will you one day use crypto for everyday purchases? Visa, Mastercard and others are betting on it and taking steps to pave the way.

  • Supply chains: How the pandemic may lead more manufacturers to the U.S.

    More and more U.S. companies are moving their production and manufacturing facilities back home due to the pandemic supply chain snarls and the insufficient production abroad.

  • North Carolina pursues aerospace manufacturers across the Atlantic

    Economic developers trying to lure aerospace giants such as Boeing, Airbus and BAE Systems to North Carolina are heading across the Atlantic this month.

  • Inflation, earnings, and retail sales: What to watch this week

    Inflation data will be top of mind for investors in the week ahead after the June jobs report topped expectations and waylaid fears of an imminent recession.

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Discover why cryptocurrency mining is so energy-intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • Giant Congo Cobalt Mine Exports at Risk as Investors Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAn intensifying feud between shareholders of the giant Tenke Fungurume Mining SA in the Democratic Republic of Congo may lead a court-appointed administrator to block its exports of copper and cobalt. The administrator, Sage Ngoi

  • Is a Recession Coming? Investors Turn to Earnings for Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming recession, runaway inflation, an energy crisis in Europe and a euro that’s sunk to near parity with the dollar: corporate earnings worldwide face a laundry list of challenges this season that could create another reason to dump stocks.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • China Stimulus Unlikely to Reverse Global Metals Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity investors looking to China to reverse the severe rout in global metals markets may be disappointed, with Beijing unable to deliver the kind of investment splurge that powered past bull markets.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAuthorities are mulling a

  • Revolut faces its moment of truth as fintech bubble threatens to burst

    Nikolay Storonsky, Revolut’s chief executive, likes to let his hair down on occasion. After the digital upstart completed a funding round last July, valuing it at $33bn (£27.6bn), the Russian native took a smattering of the company’s top executives to Ibiza to bask in both the Balearic sun and their own success.

  • Crypto Is Trying Out Traditional Finance’s Failures in Hyperspeed, but It’s Going to Be Fine

    What is going to be most interesting here is seeing what happens to bitcoin and other cryptos during these Hard Times.