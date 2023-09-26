Shimano recalls bicycle cranksets in U.S. and Canada after more than 4,500 reports

Shimano is recalling 680,000 units of its bicycle cranksets after getting 4,519 reports of injuries that included fractures and lacerations, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company issued the voluntary recall because the bonded crank parts, the part of the bicycle that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling, are at risk of separating and breaking and can cause people to crash.

The bikes were manufactured in Japan and distributed out of Irvine, California, through Shimano North America Bicycle Inc. The company is advising consumers that if their bicycle has cranksets manufactured before July 2019, they stop using the bicycle immediately and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to get a free crankset inspection.

The recall is also in effect in Canada, where an additional 80,000 units were sold.

Which cranksets are being recalled?

This recall involves bikes that were manufactured in Japan prior to July 2019 and were either sold individually or through other manufacturers like Trek and Specialized. These bicycles were sold from January 2012 through August 2023 and cost between $270 and $1,500.

The following cranksets are being recalled:

Shimano Ultegra FC-6800

Dura-Ace FC-9000

Ultegra FC-R8000

Dura-Ace FC-R9100

Dura-Ace FC-R9100 P

The models have printed ‘Ultegra’ or Dura Ace’ logos on the arm and have the following two-letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

What is the remedy?

Consumers should take their bicycle to an authorized Shimano dealer for a free crankset inspection. If their bicycle's crankset shows signs of separation or delamination, they can get a crankset replaced for free.

How to start the recall process:

Call Shimano toll-free at 844-776-0315 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Locate a Shimano dealer for a free inspection.

Visit their website for more information on the recall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shimano recalls bicycle cranksets after injury reports