Shingles Treatment Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 230 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research
·14 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the shingles treatment market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the shingles treatment market tends to be around 8.00% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 124.26 million in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 230 million by 2030

LAGOS, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Shingles Treatment Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. To produce a worldwide Shingles Treatment market research report, the best and most advanced tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data have been employed. With the systematic and comprehensive market research study, this market report provides the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for the Shingles Treatment industry. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, and customer actions or behaviors. The large-scale Shingles Treatment market analysis report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the shingles treatment market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the shingles treatment market tends to be around 8.00% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 124.26 million in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 230 million by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Get PDF Sample of the Shingles Treatment Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-shingles-treatment-market

According to the CDC, about one out of three individuals in the U.S. will develop shingles. Vaccination is recommended in several major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and South Korea. In March 2021, the CDC released guidelines associated with shingles vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic and designated it as an essential preventive care service. Shingles are most normal in individuals who are beyond 50 years old. The infection may return in individuals of any age who have had chickenpox beforehand.

Shingle is a type of viral infection that causes a painful rash on the back. Although the rashes of shingles can occur anywhere on the body majorly, they are found on the right and left side of the torso with single-strip as appearance. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox or varicella. After chickenpox, the virus is inactive in nerve tissue near the spinal cord and brain. After many years, the virus may reactivate as shingles.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Shingles Treatment market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Shingles Treatment market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategies, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Shingles Treatment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

  • Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

  • Sanofi (France)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • GSK plc (U.K.)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

  • BIO-MED (India)

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.K.)

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited(India)

  • Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. (China)

  • Novo Medi Sciences (India)

Recent Development:

  • In July 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc. received FDA approval for Shingrix vaccines in adults aged 18. The vaccine is approved for people who are or will be at higher risk for immunosuppression and immunodeficiency.

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-shingles-treatment-market

Market intelligence platform will help you understand:

  • Identify emerging market trends & dynamics

  • Market intelligence with quality and accuracy

  • Benchmark against competitors & industry

  • Explore competitive strategy & market share

  • Discover regional market opportunities

  • Deliverable formats include PDF, PPT, Excel & Online Dashboard

Data Bridge Market Research employs a comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecasts possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In Addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation which looks market from three different perspectives.

Opportunities

  • Increased Immunization Programs

The inclusion of shingles vaccines in national immunization programs of numerous countries is estimated to boost the market growth. For instance, in Australia, vaccination against shingles is funded under the National Immunization Program for adults aged 70 to 79 years, as people in this age group have a higher risk of developing herpes zoster and are estimated to benefit the most from vaccination. Likewise, other countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Italy have included shingles vaccination in their national immunization programs to decrease the disease burden. Thus, all these immunization programs create many opportunities for market growth.

  • Increase in Elderly Population

According to the National Institute on Aging reports, about 524 million individuals were above the age of 65 in 2010. This number is projected to rise and reach up to 1.5 billion, which is nearly 16% of the global population, by 2050. This boost the market growth

Key Market Segments Covered in Shingles Treatment Industry Research

Treatment

  • Vaccinations

Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Topical

  • Parenteral

  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

  • Increasing Awareness about Vaccination

The U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended vaccination against shingles in adults aged 60 years and above since 2006. In January 2018, the CDC recommended Shingrix over Zostavax to prevent Shingles due to the high efficacy of the vaccine. Likewise, Canada, Australia, and some European countries also recommend vaccination to decrease the disease burden. Thus, all these activities boost the growth of the market.

  • Growing Cases of Herpes Zoster

The growing cases of herpes zoster worldwide are projected to increase vaccine uptake in the coming years. The prevalence of herpes zoster is expected from 3 to 5 per 1,000 individuals per year, and it increases with age. According to a study conducted in Germany, the estimated annual zoster incidence is 5.79 cases per 1,000 population. The high risk of herpes zoster is projected to increase the adoption of shingles vaccines. This boost the growth of the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-shingles-treatment-market

Shingles Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the shingles treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been witnessing positive growth for the global shingles treatment market throughout the forecast period due to the presence of major key players and the increased prevalence of chickenpox and shingles.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to the increased prevalence of shingles infection and easily availability of drugs in the region

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

  • Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

  • Key factors driving the “Shingles Treatment Market”

  • Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Shingles Treatment Market”

  • Challenges to market growth.

  • Key vendors of “Shingles Treatment Market”

  • Detailed SWOT analysis.

  • Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in “Shingles Treatment Market”

  • Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

  • Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

  • PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Shingles Treatment Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Shingles Treatment Market, By Treatment

  8. Global Shingles Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

  9. Global Shingles Treatment Market, By End User

  10. Global Shingles Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

  11. Global Shingles Treatment Market, By Region

  12. Global Shingles Treatment Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analyses

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaires

  16. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-shingles-treatment-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Pediatric Genetic Disease Treatment Market, By Birth Defects (Cataracts, Cleft Lip or Palate, Congenital Heart Disease, Contractures, Diaphragmatic Hernia, Genital Malformations, Glaucoma, Misshapen Skull, Missing Fingers or Toes, Missing or Incomplete Arms or Legs, Spina Bifida), Chronic Disease (Bleeding Disorders, Childhood Cancers, Kidney or Urinary Tract Disease, Slow Growth or Short Stature, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia), Application (Inherited Disorder Testing, Pharmacogenetics Testing (Pgx), Human Leukocyte Antigen (Hla) Testing, Oncology Testing, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pediatric-genetic-disease-treatment-market

  • Jet Lag Therapy Treatment Market, By Application (Business Travelers, Cabin Crew, Athletes, Seasonal Travelers, Others), Treatment Type (Sunlight, Bright Light Therapy, Melatonin Supplements, Sleeping Pills, Exercise, Others), Drugs (Nonbenzodiazepines, Benzodiazepines, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable) End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-jet-lag-therapy-treatment-market

  • Prion Disease Treatment Market, By Types (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), Variably Protease-Sensitive Prionopathy, Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker Disease and Others), Drug (Antidepressant, Antipsychotic Agents and Others), Route of Administration(Oral and Injectable),  End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), and Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prion-disease-treatment-market

  • Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressant, Monoclonal Antibodies, Cycloplegic Agents, Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungal, Analgesics), Cause (Infectious, Non-infectious), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anterior-uveitis-treatment-market

  • Lead Poisoning Treatment Market, By Sources (Old Paints, Drinking Water, Soil, Others), Drugs (Dimercaprol, Calcium Disodium Edate, Penicillamine, Others), Treatment (Medication and Preventive Care), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lead-poisoning-treatment-market

  • Asbestosis Treatment Market, By Type (Chrysotile, Amosite, Crocidolite, Others), Mechanism of Action (Bronchodilators, Expectorants, Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Analgesics, Others), Drugs (Salbutamol, Guaifenesin, Acetaminophen, Prednisone, Others), Diagnosis (Chest X-ray, CT Scan), Treatment (Medication, Supplemental Oxygen, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation, Intravenous, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy), End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-asbestosis-treatment-market

  • Graves Disease Treatment Market, By Mechanism of Action (Anti-thyroid Agents, Beta Blockers, Corticosteroids and Others), Drugs (Propylthiouracil, Methimazole, Propranolol, Prednisone and Others), Diagnosis (Physical Exam, Blood Test, Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test, Ultrasound and Imaging Tests), Treatment (Medication, Radioactive Iodine Therapy, Surgery and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-graves-disease-treatment-market

  • Rectocele treatment market, By Type (Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse or Cystocele, Uterine Prolapse, Vault Prolapse), Diagnosis (Physical Test, Imaging Tests, Defecography), Treatment (Physical Exercise, Pessary, Surgery), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rectocele-treatment-market

  • Prosopagnosia Treatment Market, By Type (Apperceptive Prosopagnosia, Associative Prosopagnosia), Origin (Congenital Prosopagnosia, Acquired Prosopagnosia) Treatment (Surgery, Antibiotics for Cerebral Absess, Radiation of Brain Tumor, Others), End- User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prosopagnosia-treatment-market

