Shinhan Card sends all employees to metaverse training camp
South Korean financial institution Shinhan Financial Group’s credit card subsidiary announced Friday that all of its employees are headed to the Gather.town metaverse for training on data usage in business operations.
Fast facts
Shinhan Card employees will complete missions on the metaverse to better understand the company’s new vision: “More friendly, more secure, more creative.”
Shinhan Bank launched a beta version of its own metaverse earlier this week, becoming the first major financial institution in South Korea to establish a metaverse platform.
South Korean banks such as KB, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup have forayed into the metaverse business.
