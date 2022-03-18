U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.50
    -19.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,347.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,001.75
    -110.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.10
    -7.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.48
    +2.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    -9.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -1.00 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3164
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7800
    +0.1820 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,810.04
    -270.46 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.59
    -0.68 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,826.14
    +173.25 (+0.65%)
     

Shinhan Card sends all employees to metaverse training camp

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korean financial institution Shinhan Financial Group’s credit card subsidiary announced Friday that all of its employees are headed to the Gather.town metaverse for training on data usage in business operations.

See related article: S. Korean, S. African banks team up for stablecoin-based remittances

Fast facts

  • Shinhan Card employees will complete missions on the metaverse to better understand the company’s new vision: “More friendly, more secure, more creative.”

  • Shinhan Bank launched a beta version of its own metaverse earlier this week, becoming the first major financial institution in South Korea to establish a metaverse platform.

  • South Korean banks such as KB, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup have forayed into the metaverse business.

See related article: South Korea’s KB Bank unveils a metaverse bank testbed

