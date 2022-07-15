ShinyBud Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - ShinyBud Corp. ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is pleased to announce the voting results obtained at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 8,827,776 common shares, representing 82.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted at the meeting. The voting results are as follows:
Election of Directors
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Lyn Christensen
8,827,776
100
0
0
Micah (Mike) Dass
8,660,468
98.1
167,308
1.9
Richard Espinos
8,827,542
100
234
0
Brad Kipp
8,827,542
100
234
0
Kevin Reed
8,827,542
100
234
0
Donald Schroeder
8,827,542
100
234
0
Roland Walton
8,827,542
100
234
0
Appointment of Auditors
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
BDO Canada LLP
8,827,776
100
0
0
Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan
Item
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Omnibus Share Incentive Plan
8,660,702
98.1
167,074
1.9
Approval of Continuance under the Canada
Business Corporations Act
Item
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Continuance under the
8,660,702
98.1
167,074
1.9
About ShinyBud
ShinyBud Corp. is on a mission to help people Never settle, Live fully. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies across Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, ShinyBud Cannabis Co. is one of Ontario's largest cannabis retailers by store count. The Company's board and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit investors.shinybud.com.
