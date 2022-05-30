ShinyBud Reschedules Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast for May 31, 2022

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - ShinyBud Corp. ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is rescheduling the release of its fiscal year 2022 financial and operating results on Monday, May 30, 2022 to after market close at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. The results will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under ShinyBud's profile and on the Company's investor relations website at investors.shinybud.com. The conference call and audio webcast has also been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET where management will review the results, discuss the highlights, and host a question-and-answer session.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

New Date & Time: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET



Telephone: Toll-free + 1-833-950-0062

Local or International +1-226-828-7575

Please allow a few minutes to be connected to the conference call.



Access Code: 575783



Webcast: Accessible on ShinyBud's website at investors.shinybud.com/Q42022



Note: The slide presentation will be available for download at investors.shinybud.com.

About ShinyBud

ShinyBud Corp. is a multi-banner cannabis retailer with 30 corporate owned stores and 12 licensed stores across Ontario, Canada's largest cannabis market, striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers. On a mission to help people never settle, live fully, the Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy with health and wellness, and the acquisition of its first retail pharmacy. ShinyBud's board and management team have extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its expanded growth strategy and cannabis franchising program. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit investors.shinybud.com.

