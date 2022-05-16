U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.75
    -32.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,923.00
    -197.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,258.00
    -124.75 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.40
    -16.10 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    -1.34 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9920
    -0.1930 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,412.58
    -515.40 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.65
    -21.45 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.78
    -38.37 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and F2G Ltd., Enter Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize the New Antifungal Agent Olorofim in Europe and Asia

·5 min read

  • Shionogi to conduct clinical trials, subsequent registration, and commercialization of olorofim for invasive aspergillosis (IA) in Europe and Asia

  • F2G to receive upfront payment of $100m and share development costs

  • F2G will also be eligible for additional regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $380m, as well as double-digit royalties on net sales

OSAKA, Japan, and MANCHESTER, England, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") and F2G Ltd.（Head Office: Manchester, UK; CEO: Francesco Maria Lavino; hereafter "F2G"）today announced that they have entered a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize the new antifungal agent olorofim for invasive fungal infections in Europe and Asia.

Olorofim is a novel oral antifungal therapy developed by F2G to treat invasive aspergillosis (IA) and other rare mold infections. Olorofim works through a unique mechanism of action, different from existing classes of antifungals, exerting fungicidal activity through inhibition of the pyrimidine synthesis pathway. Olorofim represents the first novel antifungal class developed in the past 20 years and is the only antifungal medication to be awarded a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for multiple indications by the FDA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shionogi will conduct the clinical trials and subsequent registration and commercialization of olorofim for IA in Europe and Asia. Shionogi will make an upfront payment to F2G of $100 million and share development costs in global studies. F2G will also be eligible to receive additional regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $380 million, as well as double-digit royalties on net sales.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership. By joining forces with Shionogi, we will be able to progress the development of olorofim with a partner which has a proven track record in both global drug development and business development to effectively deliver a potentially life-saving therapy to patients globally," said Francesco Maria Lavino, Chief Executive Officer of F2G. "As F2G prepares to commercialize olorofim in the US, we are excited to work closely together with Shionogi to address the unmet medical need caused by invasive aspergillosis and other rare mold diseases around the world."

"Shionogi is committed to 'Protect people worldwide from the threat of infectious diseases' as our key focus. We are pleased to partner with F2G, which is boldly tackling fungal infections where new drug development is difficult." said Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D., CEO of Shionogi. "We will continue to address unmet medical needs in infectious diseases, and to work towards total care for this area. As part of this mission and through our partnership with F2G, we hope to be able to provide new antifungal drugs to patients to protect people's health from life-threatening, invasive fungal infections."

Invasive aspergillosis is a rare disease that can be fatal, occurring primarily in immunocompromised patients, including those having received cancer chemotherapy or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Other rare fungi, such as scedospurium or lomentospora, may also infect patients with compromised immunity. Existing antifungal therapies may not be appropriate treatments due to drug-drug interactions, tolerability or other serious side-effects, or are not effective due to resistance. For these patients, treatment options are limited.

Olorofim is anticipated to be used to treat patients with serious invasive fungal disease where existing treatments are inappropriate or no longer effective. Both companies believe olorofim provides hope to patients with, and physicians treating, serious invasive fungal infections.

About Shionogi

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a leading global research-driven pharmaceutical company based in Japan, dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." The company has discovered and developed novel medicines for HIV, influenza and antimicrobial resistance, and currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including anti-infectives with the first siderophore cephalosporin, cefiderocol. For more information, please visit https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/.

About F2G

F2G is a biotech company with operations in the UK, US, and Austria focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat potentially life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides which selectively target a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway. This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mold infections. For more details, please visit the F2G web site.

About olorofim

Olorofim (formerly, F901318) is F2G's leading candidate from the orotomide class and is currently in a Phase 2b open-label study1. F2G is currently initiating a global Phase 3 trial ("OASIS")2 to compare treatment with olorofim versus AmBisome® followed by standard of care (SOC) in patients with lower respiratory tract invasive fungal disease caused by proven or probable infection with Aspergillus species. Olorofim has received orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive scedosporiosis. Olorofim has also received orphan drug status from the FDA for the treatment of coccidioidomycosis scedosporiosis, and invasive aspergillosis. Olorofim has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for invasive aspergillosis, invasive scedosporiosis, invasive lomentosporiosis, coccidioidomycosis, invasive disease due to Scopulariopsis species, and invasive fusariosis.

About invasive aspergillosis

Aspergillosis is a fungal infection caused by Aspergillus species of mold which are commonly found all over the world. Most of these molds, in most people, are harmless. However, aspergillus is transmitted to humans through inhalation and may cause a broad spectrum of disease ranging from hypersensitivity reactions to direct invasion and destruction of tissue. Invasive aspergillosis is a rare disease that can occur in over 10% of some high-risk immunosuppressed populations with mortality exceeding 80%.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also, for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, lack of availability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References

1. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03583164

2. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05101187

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shionogi--co-ltd-and-f2g-ltd-enter-strategic-collaboration-to-develop-and-commercialize-the-new-antifungal-agent-olorofim-in-europe-and-asia-301547636.html

SOURCE F2G Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • Coup to remove cancer-stricken Putin underway in Russia, Ukrainian intelligence chief says

    The Sunday Times recently reported that Putin has blood cancer, citing an unnamed Russian oligarch with close ties to the Kremlin.

  • Was This Acquisition a Smart Move for GlaxoSmithKline?

    The British drugmaker recently announced that it agreed to acquire a late-stage biopharmaceutical company.

  • The Real Reason We're Experiencing a Horrifying Baby Formula Shortage

    We spoke with pediatricians and registered dietitians about what's really behind the baby formula shortage, who long it will last and what parents can do.

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • America is running out of baby formula because 3 companies control the market and babies aren’t that profitable

    “There's plenty of blame to go around here,” says one expert.

  • 4 Ways Your Skin Is Telling You That Your Liver's in Trouble

    Never underestimate the importance of your liver. Not only is it your largest internal organ, it's a crucial component of the human body that does tons of work, from digestion to hormone regulation. It makes sense that the liver can send out various warning signals when something is wrong, given that it functions in so many different ways—and some of these signs of trouble can show up on your skin.Even though your liver is tucked away on your right side, under your ribcage, skin conditions can b

  • Sure Signs You Have Epstein-Barr Like Cher

    Epstein-Barr virus is one of the most common human viruses and can cause infectious mononucleosis, also called mono, as well as other illnesses. EBV is commonly spread through saliva and other bodily fluids, and most people are likely to get infected at some point in their lives. Singer and actress Cher, 75, contracted Epstein-Barr in the 90s and has been open about her battle with the virus. Here are five common symptoms of Epstein-Barr, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health a

  • EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman’s diagnosis?

    Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

  • Halsey Reveals Their 'Health Has Changed A Lot' Since Pregnancy In A Candid Instagram Story

    Halsey gave fans a long-awaited (and surprising) update on their health after pregnancy, sparing no detail. While wearing a heart monitor, they revealed on their Instagram story per BBC that they have been hospitalized a few times recently, adding that they’re fighting multiple conditions. The singer said, “My health has changed a lot since I […]

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said Something Every American Should Hear

    Right now, the CDC recommends that people over age 50 or who are immunocompromised get a second booster of the COVID vaccine. But what about everyone else? During testimony before a House budget panel on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, talked about why second boosters are important for certain groups, and how long it may be before everyone is advised to get one. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these

  • Mum at risk of being ‘internally decapitated’ to get surgery after mystery £130,000 donation

    Rachel Pighills, 35, will now undergo life-saving surgery in Barcelona.

  • Bette Midler Slammed For Tweeting ‘Try Breastfeeding!’ Amid Baby Formula Shortage

    The “Ruthless People” star then doubled down on her stance, prompting an even stronger Twitter backlash.

  • This Couple Tracked What Happened When They Quit Drinking Coffee for 3 Months

    Craig and Chyna Benzine, aka WheezyWaiter on YouTube, tracked the effects of reducing their caffeine consumption for three months in a new video.

  • 5 Sleep Myths to Stop Believing (About Bedroom Temperature, Nighttime Workouts & ﻿More)

    1. Myth: Sleeping in on the Weekend Makes Up for Bad Sleep During the WeekYou had a crazy week and your sleep suffered. That’s OK, you think, I’ll make up for it by sleeping in all weekend. Not so fast:...

  • Signs You Have "Too Much Visceral Fat" and Don't Know It

    Visceral fat is a dangerous hidden health issue not talked about enough. Unlike jiggly subcutaneous fat that you can see and touch, visceral fat is located deep in your abdomen and it coils around your vital organs. It's been linked to major health issues like stroke, some cancers, type 2 diabetes and more. Most people don't realize they have visceral fat, but Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Diet

  • Oklahoma's latest abortion ban means chaos for patients seeking them out, advocates say

    In a recent court filing, Oklahoma abortion rights groups and clinics said the state's 6-week ban is causing chaos for patients seeking abortions.

  • What people consider 'wellness' is changing, MindBody CEO explains

    The fitness industry is recovering from the shock of COVID-19, and gyms are finding that some pandemic-era trends are subsiding while others are sticking around.

  • US Covid deaths hit 1m, a death toll higher than any other country

    Virus has laid bare America’s fragmented healthcare system and corrosive racial and socioeconomic inequality American flags fly at half-staff to mark one million deaths from the coronavirus on the National Mall in Washington, on 12 May. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA More than one million people have died in the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, according to Johns Hopkins, far and away the most deaths of any country. While the sheer number of deaths from the coronavirus sets the US apart, the country’