On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about DHL Express joining forces with four zoological institutions to fly eight manatees more than 1,000 miles back to their temporary Florida homes. We’ll learn from Joe Collopy at DHL and Becky Ellsworth at the Columbus Zoo the logistics of hauling manatees for rehabilitation.

FreightWaves’ Greg Miller looks at global shipping’s new flash point, Israel. He lays out how shipping executives are preparing for the conflict.

AIT Worldwide Logistics’ Angela Mancuso discusses the hiring market for freight forwarders. How hard is it to find employees, are there opportunities and what’s the value of building a skilled workforce?

F Staff founder and CEO Justin Clarke talks about the business of placing drivers. We’ll learn what the job market is like right now for truckers.

Plus, Flexport cuts 20% of its global staff; two trucking companies shut down; a port tour; how not to deal with a flat tire; and more.

Watch on YouTube

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

The post How to ship a manatee; Flexport cuts 20% of global workforce; and the war in Israel – WTT appeared first on FreightWaves.