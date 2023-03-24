U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    -25.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,078.00
    -241.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,795.00
    -59.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.90
    -16.60 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.18
    -1.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.40
    +8.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.33 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    -0.0086 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    -0.0840 (-2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +1.60 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1580
    -0.6310 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,971.61
    +461.39 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.42
    +11.96 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,397.77
    -101.83 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market to Register 2.6% CAGR from 2023-2031, Accumulating US$ 40.9 Billion in Value: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Growing demand for seaborne trade and robust multimodal connections will boost ship repair and maintenance demand over the next few years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.The global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Industry generated US$ 32.3 Billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 40.9 Billion by 2031. Globally, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6 % between 2023 and 2031. Increasing demand for cargo shipping using advanced and innovative technologies to drive ship repair and maintenance demand.

The primary focus of shipbuilding and repair companies aims to develop advanced technology in order to reduce the cost and manpower requirements to maintain ships. Regulations regarding environmental impact are considered for retrofitting or designing new buildings to comply with the new requirements.

Technologies and innovations have different impacts on the shipbuilding and repair/maintenance industries. This allows shipbuilders to produce a variety of vessels using innovative materials, designs, and types. Maintenance and repair crews can increase their productivity and efficiency with this service.

Using new technologies has allowed ship repair service to become a streamlined and efficient process in the market. A faster turnaround time can be achieved by using computer-aided design, automated systems, and other technologies in the market. Safety has become a top priority in ship repair and maintenance. Using advanced technologies, potential safety issues can be detected in advance, enabling preventative action in a timely manner.

With significant growth in inland and ocean trade in recent years, developing countries like China and India are expected to drive growth in the ship repair and maintenance service market. Sustainable practices are becoming more common in repairs and maintenance. Reducing emissions, utilizing renewable energy, and reusing materials all contribute to this effort.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77971

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue

USD 32.2 Bn

Estimated Value

USD 40.9 Bn

Growth Rate - CAGR

2.6%

 

Forecast Period

2023–2031

No. of Pages

230 Pages

Market Segmentation

By Vessel Type, Repair Type, Maintenance Type

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Format

Electronic (PDF) + Excel

Key Findings of the Market Report

  • Container ships and tanker ships are expected to dominate the market over the next few years.

  • Materials such as nickel, copper, aluminum, or titanium are integrated into surfaces, extending component life and reducing maintenance and repair costs.

  • Ferries and passenger ships are projected to drive the ship repair and maintenance service market.

  • Technology advancements and economic dependence on seaborne trade expand the European market for ship repair and maintenance services.

  • Trade partnerships and technologically advanced coasts can boost South Korea's ship repair and maintenance service market.

Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Growth Drivers

  • The ship repair and maintenance service industry has played a significant role in automating the repair and maintenance process in recent years. Drones and robots are increasingly being used to inspect vessels and their components. The need for faster and more accurate inspection of wear and tear, corrosion, and other problems is driving the demand for faster repairs and maintenance equipment.

  • A growing number of tourist activities and commercial activities is expected to lead to an increase in the market demand for ship repair and maintenance services. In addition to improving the efficiency and accuracy of repairs, automation will reduce labor and maintenance costs, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in the market.

  • With each passing year, governments around the world invest in this industry as a way to continuously grow the market by constantly adding to it. Financial assistance is being provided by various authorities in India to companies that provide shipbuilding, repair, and maintenance services. As a result, these factors will contribute to the market's continued growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77971&ltype=S

Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Regional Landscape

  • Increasing demand for oil and gas transportation in the Middle East will drive the market for repair and maintenance services in the market.

  • Rapid economic growth and the widespread presence of ship-building ports in India create excellent growth prospects in the market.

  • More than 100,000 skilled technicians are employed directly by the United States shipbuilding and repair industry.

  • Approximately 400,000 Americans are directly and indirectly employed by the companies that work with America's fleet of more than 40,000 commercial ships.

  • New offshore and naval shipbuilding projects are becoming increasingly popular in the Middle East and Africa.

Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global ship repair and maintenance services market are Allied Shipbuilders Ltd.,Cochin Shipyard Limited,

  • Chantier Davie Canada Inc.,

  • Damen Shipyards Group,

  • Hyundai Mipo Dockyard,

  • Cosco Shipyard Group Co.Ltd.,

  • Start MarinePro,

  • Mainstar,

  • Desan Shipyard,

  • Sembcorp Marine Ltd.,

  • Varren Marines Shipping Pvt.Ltd and United Shipbuilding Corporation.

  • Several billion dollars have been invested in Jamaica's vessel maintenance and repair hub, which is expected to dry dock commercial ships up to 20,000 tons and handle Caribbean and Central American maintenance and repair.

  • Damen Shipyards Group and Ampelmann's joint venture OceanXpress have announced a contract to provide offshore support starting in January 2023, in a corporation with Compagnie Maritime Monegasque (CMM). As part of Damen Fast Crew Supplier's (FCS) offshore platform transportation service, the 7011 Aqua Helix will be equipped with an Ampelmann S-type system.

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a Custom Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77971

Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Segmentation

Vessel Type

  • Container Ships

    • Logistics Container Carries

  • Bulk Carriers

    • Tanker Ships

    • Oil Tanker Carriers

  • Passenger Ships

  • Naval Ships

  • Offshore Ships

  • Special Purpose Ships

Repair Type

  • Emergency Repairs

  • Underwater Cleaning and Repairs

  • Main Engine Maintenance and Repairs

  • Mechanical Repairs

  • Electrical and Instrumentation Repairs

  • Motor Rewind Repairs

  • Others

Maintenance Type

  • Preventive or Scheduled Maintenance

  • Corrective or Breakdown Maintenance

  • Condition Maintenance

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods plant closure raises antitrust concerns among US farmers, experts

    Tyson Foods Inc gave its chicken suppliers two months' notice of its plan to shut a Virginia processing plant in May, raising concerns among farmers and legal experts about the company's compliance with antitrust regulations requiring it to give 90 days' notice before ending a contract. The planned closure of the plant has left dozens of Virginia chicken growers scrambling to find new buyers in a region with few other options. It could also expose Tyson to fines under the century-old Packers and Stockyards Act (PSA), the U.S. antitrust law requiring the minimum advance warning, according to Peter Carstensen, a professor of law emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School who previously served in the antitrust division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Oil slides as U.S. holds off refilling strategic reserve

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell sharply on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Banking stocks slid in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained. "The lack of crude buying for the SPR represents a major blow to the oil demand outlook," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DO

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • India Set to Surpass China in Need for Oil as Growth Paths Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of global growth — and potentially the last, as the world shifts to a greener future.Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeA swelli

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford CFO: We are ‘refounding’ the company, cutting costs to make EV business profitable

    Ford pulls back the curtain on the state of its EV business.

  • A Looming Court Decision Has Huge Ramifications for Coinbase

    As soon as this spring, a judge could decide whether “XRP,” a token created by Ripple Labs, is a security.

  • Deutsche Bank, Kingate Settle Over $1.6 Billion in Madoff Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG agreed to settle a lawsuit in which it accused a pair of offshore feeder funds of wrongfully backing out of a deal to sell the German lender $1.6 billion in claims against Bernard Madoff’s bankrupt investment advisory business.Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Oil exec held for 5 years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M

    One of the Citgo oil executives who was held for nearly five years in Venezuela has sued his company for $100 million, alleging it conspired in his detention and then abandoned him and his family as he wasted away in horrific prison conditions for a crime he didn’t commit. Tomeu Vadell was one of six executives who worked for Houston-based Citgo when they were lured to Venezuela right before Thanksgiving in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of the company’s parent, the Venezuelan-run-oil giant known as PDVSA. In his lawsuit, Vadell’s lawyers allege Citgo lured him and the other executives, who became known as the Citgo 6, as part of a scheme to be used as “political pawns.”

  • How Long Will $300,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    How long will $300,000 last in retirement? The answer to that depends on a variety of things: your lifestyle, your lifespan, your investments and any other income you have, to start. Let's break down whether $300,000 is enough for your … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $300,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.