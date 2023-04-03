Ship-To-Shore Cranes Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the ship-to-shore cranes market are Liebherr-International AG, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd., Wison Group, Konecranes, Kalmar, Kranunion GmbH, Sany Group Co Ltd., Noell Crane Systems Limited, Anupam Industries Limited, MAC PORT Macchine Operatrici Portuali srl, BTG Positioningsystems, Conductix-Wampfler, CONTSHIP ITALIA SPA, GANTREX and TMEIC Industrial Systems.

The global ship-to-shore cranes market grew from $2.41 billion in 2022 to $2.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ship-to-shore cranes market is expected to grow to $5.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%.



The ship-to-shore cranes market consists of sales of carry deck crane, crawler crane, floating crane, rough terrain crane, truck-mounted crane, overhead crane, bulk-handling crane, and hammerhead crane.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ship-to-shore cranes refer to a crane either in a fixed position, or rail mounted for traversing ashore as well as any mobile crane deemed to be standard terminal equipment for the purpose of lifting and transferring cargo from quayside to vessel and vice versa.They are uniquely created with a variety of outreaches and specification detail to meet the needs of each customer.



The supporting framework of a container crane can move along a rail track the entire length of a quay or yard.



North America was the largest region in the ship-to-shore cranes market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the ship-to-shore cranes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ship-to-shore cranes are high-profile cranes and low-profile cranes.High-profile cranes are attached to the crane structure by hinges and are oriented toward the water.



Ships can be cleared for navigation as a result of the boom being raised.The lifting capacities are Panamax STS cranes, post-Panamax STS cranes, and super-post Panamax STS cranes.



The power supplies are diesel, electric, and hybrid.The outreach includes less than 40 meters, 41 – 50 meters, 51 – 60 meters, and more than 60 meters.



The application includes cargo transportation, power transmission, and other applications.



The rising cargo transportation worldwide is predicted to propel the growth of the ship-to-shore cranes market going forward.Due to its low cost, high sea vessel load capacity, and lack of restrictions on a vessel carrying capacity, shipping goods by sea is one of the most popular methods of moving cargo.



When transporting long-distance goods, sea freight services significantly reduce transportation costs in comparison to other methods of transporting goods over long distances this makes sea transport affordable.According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a unique platform where the leaders of 37 democracies with market-based economies work together, by 2050, maritime trade volumes, a type of trade that includes using of ships to transport goods by sea, is estimated to triple .



Each year, ships carry about 11 billion tonnes of cargo.The ship-to-shore cranes are gantry-style cranes used to load and unload containers from ships to docks.



The cranes increase efficiency and decrease human intervention and human errors in loading and unloading. Therefore, the rising cargo transportation worldwide drives ship-to-shore cranes.



Automation and technological advancements are the key trends in the ship-to-shore cranes market.Automation has a remarkable impact on container management effectiveness and driver safety.



The secure transfer of containers from a ship to a port is made possible by technologies like the Electronic Load System (ELC) and Ship Profiling System (SPS).Technological advancements like automation and remote computer or joystick control of STS cranes.



Additionally, they permit the regulator to watch the crane operation without being hindered by fog, rain, or wind.Automation also aids in power intake optimization, which reduces crane emissions and noise.



For instance, in June 2020, a Marine and Hydrokinetic Toolkit (MHKiT) was developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), and it was released as open-source software. By offering a toolbox of marine energy-specific functionality that enables quick data processing using open source, verified, and industry-standard data handling, MHKiT empowers the marine energy sector and enables the community to collaboratively develop and expand MHKiT in response to sector needs.



In September 2022, Vestergaard Company, a Switzerland-based company that specializes in the designing, manufacturing, and servicing advanced airport equipment, fully acquired Kalmar Motor CAPA for an undisclosed deal amount.With this acquisition, both companies will strengthen their cooperation in order to better position themselves for growth in the future.



In short term, to meet the increasing demand for Kalmar Motor’s innovative electrical tractors, investments have been made to increase production capacity. Kalmar Motor CAPA is a Sweden-based company that manufactures and maintains a comprehensive range of industrial cranes.



The countries covered in the ship-to-shore cranes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



