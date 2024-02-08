Ship shortages delay construction of giant British wind farm

offshore wind

One of Britain’s biggest offshore wind farms is facing a year-long delay to its completion because of a chronic shortage of construction ships.

The massive Dogger Bank site has suffered from significant disruption because of bad weather, storms and a lack of vessels able to build it according to its developer, the power company SSE.

Two key ship types are in short supply – foundation vessels that pour the 1,000-tonne foundations and the installation vessels that install the turbine towers.

SSE said: “Turbine installation on Dogger Bank A has been affected by challenging weather conditions with vessel availability and supply chain delays further impacting progress.

“Following notification of further vessel unavailability over the coming weeks there is an increasing possibility that full operations will not be achieved until 2025, although this is not expected to materially change project returns.

“The business is working closely with its supply chain partners to improve current turbine installation rates, with a further update on progress to be provided in May.”

The warning came in SSE’s Q3 financial results, covering the three months to December 31.

The company said it was on course to deliver earnings per share of 150p to investors, less than had been hoped “following lower than planned renewables output over the quarter”. Output of renewable power was 15pc below expectations.

Dogger Bank is an area of sandbanks in the southern North Sea spanning UK, German, Danish and Dutch waters. Its relatively shallow waters – between 60 and 200ft deep – make the site ideal for installing wind turbines.

SSE Renewables is developing the project in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B and C – located between 81 and 118 miles from the nearest English coastline.

Once complete they will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm with a generation capacity of 3.6 gigawatts - equating to the demand from six million homes. The completed sire will be operated by SSE’s partner, Equinor, with an expected life of 35 years.

SSE was formed from mergers between power companies across the UK. It means it now supplies power to communities across the northern Scottish islands and communities such as Shetland and Aberdeen, as well as customers in southern England in areas including Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

The company also owns the high-voltage transmission lines across the north of Scotland and Scottish islands, plus a fleet of around 10 gas-fired power stations in both Scotland and England.

