ShipBob Picks JPMorgan to Lead IPO As Soon As Late 2024
(Bloomberg) -- E-commerce fulfillment service provider ShipBob Inc. has chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co. to lead its planned initial public offering, people familiar with the situation said.
Most Read from Bloomberg
New York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them
‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets Wrap
Chicago-based ShipBob has also tapped Citigroup Inc. as part of the syndicate, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A listing may take place as soon as late this year and could value the company at $4 billion, they said.
Details such as the IPO timing and valuation of the company may still change, the people said. A representative for ShipBob didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment.
Founded in 2014, ShipBob provides software and other services to help e-commerce companies improve operations. The company’s products integrate with online shopping giants like Amazon.com Inc., Shopify Inc. and Walmart Inc.
ShipBob raised $200 million in a Series E funding round in 2021, led by Bain Capital Ventures and with participation from SoftBank Vision Fund, according to a press release at the time. The round brought its total funds raised to $330.5 million and pushed its valuation above the $1 billion mark, the release showed.
--With assistance from Katie Roof.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What Really Happens When You Trade In an iPhone at the Apple Store
Rents Are the Fed’s ‘Biggest Stumbling Block’ in Taming US Inflation
Aging Copper Mines Are Turning Into Money Pits Despite Demand
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.