ShipBob Picks JPMorgan to Lead IPO As Soon As Late 2024

(Bloomberg) -- E-commerce fulfillment service provider ShipBob Inc. has chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co. to lead its planned initial public offering, people familiar with the situation said.

Chicago-based ShipBob has also tapped Citigroup Inc. as part of the syndicate, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A listing may take place as soon as late this year and could value the company at $4 billion, they said.

Details such as the IPO timing and valuation of the company may still change, the people said. A representative for ShipBob didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment.

Founded in 2014, ShipBob provides software and other services to help e-commerce companies improve operations. The company’s products integrate with online shopping giants like Amazon.com Inc., Shopify Inc. and Walmart Inc.

ShipBob raised $200 million in a Series E funding round in 2021, led by Bain Capital Ventures and with participation from SoftBank Vision Fund, according to a press release at the time. The round brought its total funds raised to $330.5 million and pushed its valuation above the $1 billion mark, the release showed.

