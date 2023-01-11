U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Shipbroking market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global shipbroking market size is estimated to grow by USD 244.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shipbroking Market 2023-2027

Shipbroking market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Shipbroking market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Shipbroking market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (bulker, tanker, and others), end-user (oil and gas, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth by the bulker segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for dry bulk seaborne trade across the world. Also, the growth in the production of wheat and other non-perishable products is driving the demand for bulkers, such as dry containers, in the global shipbroking market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global shipbroking market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global shipbroking market.

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in seaborne trade and the maturity of the shipping industry are driving the growth of the shipbroking market in Europe.

Download a Sample Report

Shipbroking marketMarket Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The demand for significant value creation in the shipping process is one of the key growth drivers in the market.

  • Shipbroking is an extremely crucial function in the shipping business.

  • Shipbrokers play a crucial role in bringing parties together from different regions and backgrounds to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders. They are equipped with not only different formal qualifications but extensive experience and worldwide contacts also across the maritime sector.

  • With most businesses in the maritime industry becoming more customer-centric, the involvement of shipbrokers in a shipping transaction is increasingly perceived as a beneficial proposition for all the parties involved.

  • All these factors are influencing the growth of the global shipbroking market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The implementation of advanced technology is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • Investments in R&D have proliferated the adoption of advanced technologies in the maritime sector.

  • The increasing use of smart systems such as advanced sensor systems, drones, satellites, and other robotic devices is making modern ships smarter.

  • Besides, the advent of computerized systems, Big Data Analytics, and the availability of real-time maritime data have resulted in greater transparency and visibility across global markets and pricing trends.

  • Such developments are bringing high levels of efficiency into the entire shipbroking and shipping process.

  • This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The growing reliance on global macroeconomic factors is one of the major challenges hindering market growth.

  • Global macroeconomic factors have a direct impact on the shipbroking industry.

  • The decline in global economic growth, investments, or trade will have an adverse impact on the growth shipping industry.

  • In addition, factors such as the rise of protectionism across the world, shortening supply chains, production and trade localization, and the failure of regional trade agreements are negatively affecting the global shipping industry.

  • Many such factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Shipbroking Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Shipbroking Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Shipbroking Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Shipbroking Market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Shipbroking Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Shipbroking Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 244.12 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.8

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 49%

Key countries

US, Singapore, China, UK, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp., Aries Shipbroking (Asia) Pte Ltd., Braemar Shipping Services Plc, BRS Group, Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Clarkson PLC, E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., Fearnleys AS, Galbraiths Ltd., Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd., INTEROCEAN, Lorentzen and Stemoco AS, Maersk Broker KS, Maritime London Ltd., McQuilling Partners Inc., Poten and Partners Inc., Seacore Shipbrokers Ltd., SHIPLINKS, Simpson Spence Young Ltd., and SPI Marine (UK) Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global shipbroking market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Bulker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp.

  • 12.4 Aries Shipbroking (Asia) Pte Ltd.

  • 12.5 Braemar Shipping Services Plc

  • 12.6 BRS Group

  • 12.7 Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Clarkson PLC

  • 12.9 E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd.

  • 12.10 Fearnleys AS

  • 12.11 Galbraiths Ltd.

  • 12.12 Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd.

  • 12.13 Lorentzen and Stemoco AS

  • 12.14 Maersk Broker KS

  • 12.15 McQuilling Partners Inc.

  • 12.16 Poten and Partners Inc.

  • 12.17 Simpson Spence Young Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipbroking-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301716563.html

SOURCE Technavio

