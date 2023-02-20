Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for High Comfort Ships Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Mounts, Bellows, Washers, Bearing Pads, and Others); By Function Type; By Application; By Material; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shipbuilding anti-vibration market size is expected to reach USD 1,487 million by 2030, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Rising demand for ships that offer high comfort, a growing tourism industry coupled with the increased consumer preference for luxurious lifestyles, and an inclination towards sailing holiday activities are projected to drive the demand.

In addition, a rapid growth in global international trade and an increasing number of minor bulk shipments, including bagged cements, fertilizers, minerals, steels, chemicals, and metals, are also likely, to be among the key factors driving the industry growth shortly.



For instance, in November 2021, Dublin Port announced its expansion plan for Ireland's largest port situated in Dublin with a value of EUR 400 million. The project is third & final part of port's 2040 development plan to increase the capacity to over 3 million freights annually.



The assimilation of numerous anti-vibration components in the shipbuilding sector in various applications is estimated to expand significantly over the projected period.

Furthermore, anti-vibration components account for a large percentage of the expansion of Blue Economy in Europe as they are a low-impact and highly sustainable means of visiting coastal locations compared to travel by other sources, including car, cruise ship, and ferry.



Marine transport is the backbone of globalized trade activities and the global manufacturing supply chain, as over 4/5 of the world's merchandise trade in volume is carried out through the marine route. In recent years, there has been an increase in global demand for transportation over the coming years, which has substantially increased the number of imports and exports across the globe, which is likely to have a positive impact on global market growth.



Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Report Highlights

HVAC vibration accounted for a major global revenue share due to high development of shipbuilding industry and adoption of advanced technology in emerging nations such as India and China.

Bearing pads segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing use of these products in several applications, including power units, gas turbine exhausts, and OEM engines.

Fishing boat segment held a significant share in 2021, mainly accelerated by a growing number of recreational activities and consumer awareness about several health benefits of seafood.

Elastomer segment is likely to grow fastest over the next coming years on account of several benefits offered by these materials, including high UV resistance and improved mechanical performance

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the projected period, which can be attributed to rapid economic development and manufacturing sector expansion.

The global players include Parker LORD, Trelleborg, Bridgestone Industrial, Hutchinson Paulstra, and Angst + Pfister.

The publisher has segmented the shipbuilding anti-vibration market report based on product type, function type, application, material, and region:

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Mounts

Bellows

Washers

Bearing Pads

Others

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Function Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Engine Vibration

HVAC Vibration

Generators & Pumps

Others

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Fishing Boats

Motorboats

Tugs

Sailboats

Cruise Ships

Container Ships

Others

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Elastomer

Plastic

Others

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $956.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1487 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Insights



5. Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, by Application



6. Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, by Function Type



7. Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, by Product Type



8. Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, by Material



9. Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned





Trelleborg

Parker LORD

Hutchinson Paulstra SNC

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd.

Continental AG

Vibracoustics Ltd.

AMC Mecanocaucho

Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH

Bridgestone Industrial

Angst + Pfister.





