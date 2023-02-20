Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth in Maritime Trade Boosts Sector
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Mounts, Bellows, Washers, Bearing Pads, and Others); By Function Type; By Application; By Material; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global shipbuilding anti-vibration market size is expected to reach USD 1,487 million by 2030, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Rising demand for ships that offer high comfort, a growing tourism industry coupled with the increased consumer preference for luxurious lifestyles, and an inclination towards sailing holiday activities are projected to drive the demand.
In addition, a rapid growth in global international trade and an increasing number of minor bulk shipments, including bagged cements, fertilizers, minerals, steels, chemicals, and metals, are also likely, to be among the key factors driving the industry growth shortly.
For instance, in November 2021, Dublin Port announced its expansion plan for Ireland's largest port situated in Dublin with a value of EUR 400 million. The project is third & final part of port's 2040 development plan to increase the capacity to over 3 million freights annually.
The assimilation of numerous anti-vibration components in the shipbuilding sector in various applications is estimated to expand significantly over the projected period.
Furthermore, anti-vibration components account for a large percentage of the expansion of Blue Economy in Europe as they are a low-impact and highly sustainable means of visiting coastal locations compared to travel by other sources, including car, cruise ship, and ferry.
Marine transport is the backbone of globalized trade activities and the global manufacturing supply chain, as over 4/5 of the world's merchandise trade in volume is carried out through the marine route. In recent years, there has been an increase in global demand for transportation over the coming years, which has substantially increased the number of imports and exports across the globe, which is likely to have a positive impact on global market growth.
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Report Highlights
HVAC vibration accounted for a major global revenue share due to high development of shipbuilding industry and adoption of advanced technology in emerging nations such as India and China.
Bearing pads segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing use of these products in several applications, including power units, gas turbine exhausts, and OEM engines.
Fishing boat segment held a significant share in 2021, mainly accelerated by a growing number of recreational activities and consumer awareness about several health benefits of seafood.
Elastomer segment is likely to grow fastest over the next coming years on account of several benefits offered by these materials, including high UV resistance and improved mechanical performance
Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the projected period, which can be attributed to rapid economic development and manufacturing sector expansion.
The global players include Parker LORD, Trelleborg, Bridgestone Industrial, Hutchinson Paulstra, and Angst + Pfister.
The publisher has segmented the shipbuilding anti-vibration market report based on product type, function type, application, material, and region:
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Mounts
Bellows
Washers
Bearing Pads
Others
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Function Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Engine Vibration
HVAC Vibration
Generators & Pumps
Others
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Fishing Boats
Motorboats
Tugs
Sailboats
Cruise Ships
Container Ships
Others
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Elastomer
Plastic
Others
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
116
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$956.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$1487 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.7 %
Regions Covered
Global
Companies Mentioned
Trelleborg
Parker LORD
Hutchinson Paulstra SNC
GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd.
Continental AG
Vibracoustics Ltd.
AMC Mecanocaucho
Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
Bridgestone Industrial
Angst + Pfister.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78xcic-anti?w=5
