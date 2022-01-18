U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5300
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.73
    -622.83 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.95
    -5.78 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,461.14
    +127.62 (+0.45%)
     

Shipbuilding Market: 3.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021

·5 min read

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Shipbuilding Market research report by Technavio infers that the increasing seaborne trading is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 13.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The shipbuilding market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - In February 2021, the company announced the launch of smartris, a drive solution for AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) and AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) that consists of three key components, namely gear, servo motor, and driver

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - In March 2021, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in hydrogen and ammonia-related businesses with Saudi Aramco

  • Damen Shipyards Group NV - In July 2021, the company concluded a license agreement with US-based Conrad Industries. Conrad Shipyard LLC will construct two Damen Multi Cats 3013 for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corporation.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Application:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

92% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), The Philippines, and Japan are the key markets for shipbuilding in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

The Shipbuilding Market Covers the Following Areas:

Shipbuilding Market Sizing

Shipbuilding Market Forecast

Shipbuilding Market Analysis

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Shipbuilding Market

  • Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the shipbuilding market is the increasing seaborne trading. Throughout the last couple of decades, the shipping industry has recorded an increase in the total trade volume. The prominent factors propelling trade volumes include rapid industrialization and the liberalization of economies that are increasing the trade volume between two countries. The increasing economic activities, such as foreign direct investments, have heightened consumer purchasing power. This has augmented the demand for consumer products. The improved fuel efficiency and multi-fuel engine have made shipping an efficient method of transportation. The demand for goods and raw materials is increasing from emerging economies owing to the increasing population of these countries. This is further bolstering the rising seaborne trading.

  • Market Trend:

The increase in demand for eco-friendly ships is another major factor supporting the shipbuilding market share growth. The environmental impact of shipping includes greenhouse gas emissions as well as oil pollution. Therefore, governments and international organizations are introducing many regulations related to reducing the negative effects of ships and vessels on the environment. The rising environmental regulations should increase the demand for eco-friendly ships that adhere to the latest emission norms. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Tugboats Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The tugboats market has the potential to grow by 259.00 units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.61%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Boat Docks and Lifts Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The boat docks and lifts market size has the potential to grow by USD 220.91 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Shipbuilding Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.12

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 92%

Key consumer countries

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, The Philippines, and Poland

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipbuilding-market-3-12-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--301460466.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    This year will be a big test for cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). With one recent acquisition closed and another that could be complete in the next few months, the business is undergoing some significant changes that will likely dictate the direction of its share price this year. In 2021, its stock was up over 400% at one point and ended up finishing the year with a 22% gain -- far better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which fell 19%.

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]