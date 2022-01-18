Shipbuilding Market: 3.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Shipbuilding Market research report by Technavio infers that the increasing seaborne trading is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 13.24 billion from 2020 to 2025

Vendor Landscape

The shipbuilding market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - In February 2021, the company announced the launch of smartris, a drive solution for AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) and AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) that consists of three key components, namely gear, servo motor, and driver

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - In March 2021, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in hydrogen and ammonia-related businesses with Saudi Aramco

Damen Shipyards Group NV - In July 2021, the company concluded a license agreement with US-based Conrad Industries. Conrad Shipyard LLC will construct two Damen Multi Cats 3013 for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Regional Market Outlook

92% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), The Philippines, and Japan are the key markets for shipbuilding in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

The Shipbuilding Market Covers the Following Areas:

Shipbuilding Market Sizing

Shipbuilding Market Forecast

Shipbuilding Market Analysis

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Shipbuilding Market

Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the shipbuilding market is the increasing seaborne trading. Throughout the last couple of decades, the shipping industry has recorded an increase in the total trade volume. The prominent factors propelling trade volumes include rapid industrialization and the liberalization of economies that are increasing the trade volume between two countries. The increasing economic activities, such as foreign direct investments, have heightened consumer purchasing power. This has augmented the demand for consumer products. The improved fuel efficiency and multi-fuel engine have made shipping an efficient method of transportation. The demand for goods and raw materials is increasing from emerging economies owing to the increasing population of these countries. This is further bolstering the rising seaborne trading.

Market Trend:

The increase in demand for eco-friendly ships is another major factor supporting the shipbuilding market share growth. The environmental impact of shipping includes greenhouse gas emissions as well as oil pollution. Therefore, governments and international organizations are introducing many regulations related to reducing the negative effects of ships and vessels on the environment. The rising environmental regulations should increase the demand for eco-friendly ships that adhere to the latest emission norms. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Shipbuilding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 92% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, The Philippines, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

