Shipbuilding Market: 92% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application (commercial and defense) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipbuilding Market Share is expected to increase by USD 13.24 billion from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerated CAGR of 2.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Shipbuilding Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Distribution and logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Industry innovations

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (commercial and defense) and Geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA)

Key Companies- BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. among others

Driver- Increasing seaborne trading to drive the market

Challenge- Uncertainties associated with crude oil prices to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample : for more additional information about the Shipbuilding Market

Vendor Insights-

The shipbuilding market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BAE Systems Plc- The company offers design, manufacture, and support of complex surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems.

Damen Shipyards Group NV- The company offers vessels such as tugs, workboats, ferries, dredgers, and more.

Fincantieri Spa- The company offers various vessels such as cruise ships, naval vessels, mega yacht and more.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Shipbuilding Market Driver:

Shipbuilding Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market share is expected to increase by 18937.36 units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Concrete Machinery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The concrete machinery market share is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Shipbuilding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 13.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 92% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, The Philippines, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing seaborne trading

8.1.2 Rising energy consumption

8.1.3 Growth of shipping industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

Exhibit 37: Steel price (USD per metric ton)

8.2.2 Uncertainties associated with crude oil prices

8.2.3 Oversupply of ships

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in demand for eco-friendly ship

8.3.2 Increasing Trade activities globally

8.3.3 Robotics in shipbuilding

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.4 Damen Shipyards Group NV

Overview

Product and Service

Key news

Key offerings

10.5 Fincantieri Spa

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.6 General Dynamics Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.7 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Overview

Product and Service

Key news

Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.10 Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Overview

Product and Service

Key offerings

10.11 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.12 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipbuilding-market-92-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--by-application-commercial-and-defense-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-20212025-301521098.html

SOURCE Technavio