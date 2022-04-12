U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.50
    -17.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,087.00
    -132.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,964.00
    -36.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.70
    -6.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.18
    +2.89 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.60
    +14.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6900
    +0.3050 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,992.01
    -2,244.90 (-5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.30
    -49.87 (-5.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Shipbuilding Market: 92% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application (commercial and defense) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

·10 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipbuilding Market Share is expected to increase by USD 13.24 billion from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerated CAGR of 2.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Shipbuilding Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Distribution and logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftermarket and service

  • Industry innovations

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (commercial and defense) and Geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA)

  • Key Companies- BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. among others

  • Driver- Increasing seaborne trading to drive the market

  • Challenge- Uncertainties associated with crude oil prices to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Shipbuilding Market

Vendor Insights-

The shipbuilding market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • BAE Systems Plc- The company offers design, manufacture, and support of complex surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems.

  • Damen Shipyards Group NV- The company offers vessels such as tugs, workboats, ferries, dredgers, and more.

  • Fincantieri Spa- The company offers various vessels such as cruise ships, naval vessels, mega yacht and more.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

  • Shipbuilding Market Driver:

  • Shipbuilding Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market share is expected to increase by 18937.36 units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Concrete Machinery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The concrete machinery market share is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Shipbuilding Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 13.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.12

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 92%

Key consumer countries

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, The Philippines, and Poland

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing seaborne trading

8.1.2 Rising energy consumption

8.1.3 Growth of shipping industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

Exhibit 37: Steel price (USD per metric ton)

8.2.2 Uncertainties associated with crude oil prices

8.2.3 Oversupply of ships

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in demand for eco-friendly ship

8.3.2 Increasing Trade activities globally

8.3.3 Robotics in shipbuilding

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.4 Damen Shipyards Group NV

Overview

Product and Service

Key news

Key offerings

10.5 Fincantieri Spa

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.6 General Dynamics Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.7 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Overview

Product and Service

Key news

Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.10 Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Overview

Product and Service

Key offerings

10.11 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.12 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipbuilding-market-92-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--by-application-commercial-and-defense-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-20212025-301521098.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.