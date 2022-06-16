U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Shipium Adds Data Science, Logistics, and Sales Leaders to Growing Team

·4 min read

New additions from Microsoft, project44 and Convoy bring industry experience and technical prowess to fulfillment tech business

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the first fulfillment technology platform for retail and e-commerce, announced three leadership additions to the Shipium team across product, sales, and technical implementation teams. Joining the company are Shilpa Tiwari, VP of Engineering and Data Science; Jason Kerner, Senior VP of Sales Engineering; and Brian Thom, VP of Sales. These new hires follow Shipium's exciting $27.5M Series A fundraising event, the largest in the logistics software industry to date.

Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewsfoto/Shipium / BAM Communications)

Tiwari, Kerner, and Thom join the growing Seattle logistics startup founded in 2019 by supply chain and logistics experts Jason Murray and Mac Brown, which aims to help billion dollar retailers and digitally native e-commerce companies make fast shipping a core business offering. The Shipium Fulfillment Platform enables retailers to automate millions of supply chain and shipping decisions in real-time to better place inventory, promise delivery dates to online shoppers and tap into national and regional carriers to find the fastest and least expensive shipping option.

"We're in full scale-up mode, and it's an exciting time at Shipium as demand for our platform across the retail industry is strong," said Jason Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of Shipium. "Shilpa, Brian and Jason are fantastic additions to the team, and will do wonders to help us improve our products, scale customer acquisition and onboarding, and transform how our customers deliver a great shipping and shopping experience to consumers around the nation."

Shilpa Tiwari joined Shipium from Microsoft where she served for over two years as Group Engineering Manager leading the DataGrid Intelligence platform. While at Microsoft Tiwari was responsible for creating the team and technology stack that powers the Intelligent Risk Insights Platform, which uses data science and deep learning to identify risks and anomalies. Prior to Microsoft, Tiwari worked at Amazon where she led software development  focused on optimization solutions and Machine Learning. At Shipium, Tiwari is responsible for leading all engineering and data science teams as they create the supply chain industry's first fulfillment technology platform for retail and ecommerce companies.

In addition to her work at Shipium, Tiwari was recently appointed to the non-profit Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority (WHEFA) Board of Directors, where she will serve as a strategic resource to the organization.

Jason Kerner joins Shipium from project44 where for six years he served as Global Vice President, Solutions & Value Engineering and Lab Services. During his time with project44, he helped grow the company from 12 employees to over 1,200 while establishing the foundation and processes needed to build a strong go-to-market program. In addition, Jason played an important role in many partnerships and assisted with the integration of project44's strategic acquisitions. At Shipium, Jason leads Solutions Engineering (Presales) and Customer Experience (Integration and Customer Success) focused on delivering value to Fortune 500 and direct-to-consumer retail and ecommerce businesses equally.

Brian Thom joins Shipium from Convoy, the digital freight network, where he spent six years in sales, business development and strategy, helping grow the company from 15 employees to over 1,400 with annual revenue exceeding $700M. While at Convoy, Thom served multiple sales leadership roles with the most recent as Head of Revenue Expansion, where he was responsible for go-to-market strategies that helped Convoy grow into the premier freight management technology provider. At Shipium, Thom will lead sales and revenue efforts focused on enabling Fortune 500 and direct-to-consumer retail and ecommerce businesses to modernize their approach to logistics and supply chain management.

About Shipium

At Shipium, our technology enables the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies to make fast, free and on-time shipping a cornerstone of business. Engineered to help multi-billion dollar and digitally native retailers tame complexity, the Shipium Fulfillment Platform connects, coordinates and optimizes complex supply chain decisions to deliver speed and value. Founded in 2019 by digital supply chain leaders from Amazon and Zulily, the Shipium transforms how retailers do business. To learn more about how Shipium can supercharge your business, visit www.shipium.com.

Media Contact

Mike Merwin
Head of Communications
mike@shipium.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipium-adds-data-science-logistics-and-sales-leaders-to-growing-team-301568935.html

SOURCE Shipium / BAM Communications

